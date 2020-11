Donald Trump’s Ferrari F430, Rolls-Royce Phantom Are About to Hit the Market

Regardless of the conclusion of his still-ongoing legal proceedings on this month’s elections, he will have to make peace with knowing that driving on a public road may never be possible for him for the rest of his life. But that’s not to say some of his old rides can’t still get the love they deserve.Two of his former personal vehicles are coming up for auction, with the Mecum Kissimmee event that will be held between January 7 and January 17. They’re stunners even if you’re not a Trump supporter, so they could be a valuable addition to any collector’s fleet, regardless of celebrity provenance. One is a 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe that was last auctioned in 2017 for $270,000. Just to give you an idea of the kind of money you should have at the ready, in case you’re interested.It’s an impeccable example in Corsa Red with beige leather interior, and 6,900 miles (11,104 km) since new. Delivered new to Ferrari of Long Island, it’s accompanied by a copy of the original title with Trump’s signature, which in itself is a collectible.The other vehicle is for when you’re feeling really… presidential (sorry not sorry): a 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom . Both the Phantom and the Ferrari are offered by the same owner, but it’s clear that the former was more of a daily, since it comes with over 56,000 miles (90,123 km) on the clock. It was previously auctioned in 2018 for $145,000.The Phantom also sells with proof of ownership, in the form of the owner’s manual autographed by Trump, along with the message “I loved the car, it is great! Best of luck.” It also comes with Theater Package, starlight headliner, electronic curtains, burlwood trim and the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot on the hoot, to make any ride out a fancy event in itself.