ISS Turned 20 This Week, 241 People Went Up There Since Expedition 1

5 Trump Backs GM into a Corner, Orders It to Make Ventilators to Fight Coronavirus

3 “I Want to Buy One,” Said Donald Trump After Seeing the Ford GT Supercar

2 Elon Musk Will Be Head of Space Program Under Kanye West Presidency

1 Donald Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Tires After “Ban” on MAGA Hats

More on this:

Donald Trump’s Private 1989 Sikorsky S-76B Helicopter Is Up for Grabs, Cheap

Forget about rock stars, now could be your chance to fly like a President and make your commute the most comfortable and luxurious one possible. 8 photos



A 1989 Sikorsky S-76B helicopter hangered in New Jersey, New York is being offered by Jet Edge Partners and



The listing doesn’t name the sitting President of the United States Donald Trump by name, but it’s registered N76DT. A simple Google search will confirm that it’s registered to the Trump Organization. In fact, it was even featured in the intro for The Apprentice back in 2005, when it featured a “TRUMP” decal on the tail, as you can see in the video below.



As for what you’d get with one of Trump’s private choppers, the highlight is definitely the bespoke six-person VIP interior, with two full reclining captain chairs, leather finishes, carpeted floors and golden seatbelts. Other features include retractable exterior steps, weather radar, ADSB, TCAS, single-pilot IFR with dual DAFCS, but no wi-fi.



Donald Trump owns two other Sikorsky S76-B helicopters and other personal aircraft, in addition to those he flies as POTUS. He was most recently seen on board this one in 2016, as he was moving around the country on the campaign trail. According to media reports, this one has been on the market since August this year.



[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/fOwR3bo2KfY?t=178]



One of Donald Trump’s private helicopters is on the market and, more importantly, it’s probably selling on the cheap. As in, cheaper than you would expect.A 1989 Sikorsky S-76B helicopter hangered in New Jersey, New York is being offered by Jet Edge Partners and Aero Asset , with a very interesting note instead of asking price: “make offer.” A Sikorsky of the same year usually fetches between $700,000 and $800,000 and, given the fact that it belonged to Trump, it could change hands for as much as $1.5 million. But that note makes it sound as the seller would settle for less, just to be rid of it.The listing doesn’t name the sitting President of the United States Donald Trump by name, but it’s registered N76DT. A simple Google search will confirm that it’s registered to the Trump Organization. In fact, it was even featured in the intro for The Apprentice back in 2005, when it featured a “TRUMP” decal on the tail, as you can see in the video below.As for what you’d get with one of Trump’s private choppers, the highlight is definitely the bespoke six-person VIP interior, with two full reclining captain chairs, leather finishes, carpeted floors and golden seatbelts. Other features include retractable exterior steps, weather radar, ADSB, TCAS, single-pilot IFR with dual DAFCS, but no wi-fi.Donald Trump owns two other Sikorsky S76-B helicopters and other personal aircraft, in addition to those he flies as POTUS. He was most recently seen on board this one in 2016, as he was moving around the country on the campaign trail. According to media reports, this one has been on the market since August this year.[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/fOwR3bo2KfY?t=178]

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.