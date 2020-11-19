There’s Nothing Jason Momoa Loves Better Than an Old Car or Bike

Jason Momoa, everyone’s idea of a man’s man, has been living the dream since before he hit it big as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. His undying passion for old cars and bikes had a lot to do with that.
To his fans, Momoa is famous for his physicality and sense of humor, and his no-BS attitude towards pretty much everything. He’s also known to be an avid Harley-Davidson rider and collector and, as he tells the December issue of Men’s Magazine, he has a deep love for everything with wheels, as long as it’s old or has personality.
This should hardly come as surprising from the guy who built a bike from scratch as a family project, but here it goes. Momoa arrives at the shoot in a 1929 Ford Model A hot rod “with no roof and no windshield.” “Arrives” is one way of putting it, since the car breaks down halfway and he’s forced to hitch a ride with a pal.
“My wife makes fun of me all the time because everything I have breaks down,” he laughs. “I like old, beautiful things. It feels like you’re in a time capsule when you’re riding an old bike.”
Despite his stature, Momoa develops spiritual connections with the things he owns and, unlike with other celebrities, it’s not because it’s the latest trend or out of a desire to know that there’s more to life than what we get on this earth. In his case, it feels legit, and he’s very open about. In turn, this means that, if he feels something for a certain thing, he will own it – unashamedly, if he has to.
“I don’t do incognito,” he explains. “Here’s this flamboyant Cadillac I’ve had since I was 22, because I love Elvis. Here’s my top-hat collection, because I love top hats. Here’s my ridiculous pink fur coat. I have a lot of weird things.”
The Caddy he’s talking about is a ‘57 model and, indeed, it’s pink. It’s the most delicate shade of bubble pink you can imagine, which makes the sight of Momoa at the wheel more surprising than anything else. To cap it off, he named it Bernadette.
Momoa will be seen next as Duncan Idaho in Dune. The gallery attached shows the actor taking a dune buggy and a Harley to the desert and, as it turns out, he also posted photos from after the shoot to his Instagram in late July, saying he was happy as “pig in s**t” covered in mud after the ride. Yes, Momoa isn’t your typical Hollywood star.
