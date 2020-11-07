Who Leaves Jason Momoa Stranded in the Desert With a Broken-Down Car?

What the Corvette Stingray Has to Offer For 2021

Jason Momoa, with his Mad Max-inspired style, bulging muscles, propensity for shirtlessness and ever-present man bun, is instantly recognizable even by non-fans of his acting. That said, who in their right mind would drive by and leave him stranded in the desert with a broken-down car? 10 photos



Common sense and a certain feeling of belonging to the larger community of drivers would say you pull over and offer assistance when you notice a fellow driver stranded by a broken-down car, especially in the middle of nowhere. Unless, of course, you believe the stranded driver is feigning a crisis to get you in trouble, in which case you do exactly what comedienne Fortune Feimster did a couple of months ago, when he noticed a ripped, shirtless dude on the side of the road, tinkering on his car.



“There's a prison and that's it,” Feimster says of driving by on that stretch of road in Arizona on a recent road trip. “And I see this super-buff dude, he’s got a man-bun, he’s shirtless, and he has these crazy black-and-white striped pants on. I'm like, ‘Did some hot guy escape from prison? What's happening?’”



She drove by but, some moments later, realized that it was probably Momoa who was having such serious car trouble. Of course, she didn’t go back but she did check instead his Insta-Stories to see if that was the case and, indeed, got confirmation of it. His “god damn radiator” chose to act up, and he had to



Because many Momoa fans rushed to tell the comedienne that leaving Momoa stranded is just something you don't do, she has the perfect defense. “What am I gonna do for Jason Momoa? Like, spit in his gas tank and make his van start? I can't help him out,” she says. Valid point, but at least stop for a selfie.



Momoa is perhaps one of the most die-hard Harley-Davidson celebrity riders, but he's also shown a deep love for classic and custom rides, one-off bikes and standard all-terrain vehicles. This is a celebrity car story featuring Jason Momoa, but with a twist. File this under trivia celebrity stuff that could, hopefully, put a smile on your face.

Editor's note: Pictured in the gallery, Jason Momoa taking a Polaris RZR for a day of fun in the desert. Pictured in the gallery, Jason Momoa taking a Polaris RZR for a day of fun in the desert.