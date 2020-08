For Lisa’s most recent birthday, Jason came up with an idea for an excellent surprise gift: restoring her first-ever car, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible . In addition to this being her first car that she got when she was 17, which makes it very special, this was also a custom vehicle and one of three ever made. In other words, thrice the reason to bring it back from the dead.Because dead it was. In the video at the bottom of the page, a short film of the restoration process and the moment Lisa took delivery of the “new” car, the Mustang is showed before the team at Divine1Customs from Las Vegas took charge of it. It had been left out and exposed to the elements and was, because of it, in terrible condition and no longer in working order.“There she is. The story is, this is her first car she ever bought,” Momoa says in the video. “One of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it.”Once Divine1Customs was done with it, though, it was a proper stunner with all-black paint and matching black leather interior: subdued, elegant and very impressive. “This is a big dream come true because this was my wife's first car. I never thought that it would look like this,” a visibly emotional Momoa says of the final result, as he’s sitting in the backseat.As expected, Lisa was impressed with the restoration. She declared it “not too flashy but just enough,” and then took off for a first ride after many years, this time sitting in the passenger seat.For the record, Lisa turned 52 on November 16, so she most likely took delivery of the Mustang last year.