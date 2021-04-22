McLaren Sells Iconic Woking HQ, but Will Rent It Back from the New Owners

5 McLaren SUV, EV Still Not Happening Because Hybrid Supercars Take Priority

With some exceptions, 2020 was the worst for the automotive industry, impacting big and small companies alike. McLaren, for one, decided to sell its iconic Woking headquarters after months of struggling to secure more capital to continue operations. 1 photo



The property is a gem even without the McLaren association and, as of earlier this week, it is no longer the property of McLaren. It’s been sold to U.S.-based company Global Net Lease, which will lease it back to McLaren for at least another 20 years. McLaren plans to stay here longterm, so the deal will be revisited after two decades. According to the press release sent out on the occasion, GNL bought the HQ for £170 million ($234 million), £30 million ($41.8 million) short of what McLaren was hoping to get for it.



In May last year, rumors first started to circulate that



