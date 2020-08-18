autoevolution
When it comes to expedition vehicles, there’s absolutely no way you could go wrong with a Mercedes-Benz Unimog. Up next is a Unimog-based custom build by EarthCruiser Australia.

The Unimog EarthCruiser Explorer XPR440 Is Made to Ride Out the Apocalypse

18 Aug 2020, 9:44 UTC ·
EarthCruiser Australia usually works with Unimogs for their custom expedition vehicles because they’re easy to ship worldwide in containers, given their compact size. This, of course, in addition to the fact that they’re very rugged and reliable, and lend themselves to further customization.

One of the most hyped builds from EarthCruiser Australia is actually not a very recent release. Given that August is autoevolution’s Expedition Vehicles Month, here’s another look at that impressive rig: the EarthCruiser Explorer XPR440, which is based on the Unimog U 430 and was introduced in the spring of 2018.

The XPR440 is what you should buy if you’re preparing for the Apocalypse – and you happen to have half a million dollars to spare, which is the reported price, and an itch to go all out.

It is a beast with up to 300 hp that is very rugged and yet compact at the same time, but it’s self-sufficient for a while and actually includes home comforts. It’s designed with the most adventurous owner in mind (and three of his or her best mates / family members) and is able to take all of them in complete safety and comfort to the end of the world.

Full specs of the XPR440 were never released, because the custom build can further be upgraded according to the new owner’s preferences. The base model comes with either a manual or an automated manual transmission, and measures 14.4 feet (4.4 meters) in length, a heavily insulated cabin with a pop-up roof, all-wheel drive, differential locks and portal axles, dual kitchen, bathroom, three beds, seating for five (including the driver) and a rear rack to carry a dirtbike. It’s the perfect adventure vehicle or, should the worst befall mankind, ride out the apocalypse.

Interior space is compact but used to the maximum. You get a double bed and twin singles in the upper part, a small bathroom with toilet and shower, and kitchen area with a microwave oven. The exterior is configured to create an outdoor kitchen under the awning, with a barbecue and cooking top, sink and plenty of storage. There’s a massive fridge and freezer on board, air conditioning, water pump and even a washing machine.

The XPR440’s tanks can hold 227 gallons (860 liters) of water and 211 gallons (800 liters) of fuel, which make it self-sufficient for 2,174 miles (3,500 km). The roof solar panels help juice the appliances on board, and you also get two lithium batteries.

“The equipment of your EarthCruiser can be expanded to suit your travel plans,” Mercedes-Benz says. “Whether you need to ready the vehicle for ice-cold Arctic temperatures down as low as -40 °C or for the extreme heat of the desert and the tropics, weatherproofing options optimize the all-rounder to suit your personal requirements.”

Because you’ll be fending for yourself out there, you will also find a chainsaw and an ax on board the XPR440. They can come in handy in case of a zombie attack, as well. We’ve all seen it done in movies.

On the technology side, this rig allows the driver to manage up to 140 system controls functions via an iPad touchscreen, including central tire inflation and deflation systems, tire pressure monitoring, or the four-point hydraulic jack system that raises the tire and rim off the ground when it needs changing.

More impressive though is the VarioPilot transferable steering tech from the Unimog U 430. It allows the driver to switch the steering wheel and pedals from the left side to the left in as little as 30 seconds, to get the best visibility and control.

The XPR440 comes with standard telematics system featuring satellite tracking and includes the possibility of installing five cameras that can record up to 45 days of footage – and then broadcast it to the rest of the world. This, again, would come in handy in the event of a zombie invasion or other assorted doomsday scenarios, but is best used to keep your friends at home in the loop with your very awesome adventures in far-off regions.

Here is a video of the XPR440 on the road, while the gallery attached offers a virtual tour inside and out.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.
