The Unimog EarthCruiser Explorer XPR440 Is Made to Ride Out the Apocalypse

EarthCruiser Australia usually works with Unimogs for their custom expedition vehicles because they’re easy to ship worldwide in containers, given their compact size. This, of course, in addition to the fact that they’re very rugged and reliable, and lend themselves to further customization.
One of the most hyped builds from EarthCruiser Australia is actually not a very recent release. Given that August is autoevolution’s Expedition Vehicles Month, here’s another look at that impressive rig: the EarthCruiser Explorer XPR440, which is based on the Unimog U 430 and was introduced in the spring of 2018.
The XPR440 is what you should buy if you’re preparing for the Apocalypse – and you happen to have half a million dollars to spare, which is the reported price, and an itch to go all out.
Full specs of the XPR440 were never released, because the custom build can further be upgraded according to the new owner’s preferences. The base model comes with either a manual or an automated manual transmission, and measures 14.4 feet (4.4 meters) in length, a heavily insulated cabin with a pop-up roof, all-wheel drive, differential locks and portal axles, dual kitchen, bathroom, three beds, seating for five (including the driver) and a rear rack to carry a dirtbike. It’s the perfect adventure vehicle or, should the worst befall mankind, ride out the apocalypse.
Interior space is compact but used to the maximum. You get a double bed and twin singles in the upper part, a small bathroom with toilet and shower, and kitchen area with a microwave oven. The exterior is configured to create an outdoor kitchen under the awning, with a barbecue and cooking top, sink and plenty of storage. There’s a massive fridge and freezer on board, air conditioning, water pump and even a washing machine.
The XPR440’s tanks can hold 227 gallons (860 liters) of water and 211 gallons (800 liters) of fuel, which make it self-sufficient for 2,174 miles (3,500 km). The roof solar panels help juice the appliances on board, and you also get two lithium batteries.
Mercedes-Benz says. “Whether you need to ready the vehicle for ice-cold Arctic temperatures down as low as -40 °C or for the extreme heat of the desert and the tropics, weatherproofing options optimize the all-rounder to suit your personal requirements.”
Because you’ll be fending for yourself out there, you will also find a chainsaw and an ax on board the XPR440. They can come in handy in case of a zombie attack, as well. We’ve all seen it done in movies.
On the technology side, this rig allows the driver to manage up to 140 system controls functions via an iPad touchscreen, including central tire inflation and deflation systems, tire pressure monitoring, or the four-point hydraulic jack system that raises the tire and rim off the ground when it needs changing.
More impressive though is the VarioPilot transferable steering tech from the Unimog U 430. It allows the driver to switch the steering wheel and pedals from the left side to the left in as little as 30 seconds, to get the best visibility and control.
Here is a video of the XPR440 on the road, while the gallery attached offers a virtual tour inside and out.
