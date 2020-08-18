This MAN Expedition Behemoth Comes Equipped with Two Garages for Your Toys

5 Samsung Galaxy Tablet Becomes the Heart and Soul of This Chevy Pickup

3 This 1971 Corvette Barn Find Has Already Been Saved, Its Future Is in Your Hands

1 Chevrolet Camaro SUV Looks Like Trouble, Out for Ford Blood

More on this:

This Old Chevrolet Is a Different Kind of Rare Celebrity

If you’re in the market looking for a rare car, how about an old Chevrolet that hasn’t been produced officially? 10 photos



If you noticed something unusual about the name of the car, it’s because



So how come this guy is selling a Celebrity Eurosport convertible?



The convertible model is the creation of Car Craft Company, which converted a total of 33 coupes to this body style back in the late ‘80s. So what we have here is one of just a few convertibles that ever got to see the daylight, so it’s definitely something that’s pretty hard to find.



As for this model right here, the seller doesn’t provide too many specifics about it, but they do say that it comes with a “new engine.” While no other details are available, the original Celebrity lineup was offered with a choice of five different engines between 2.5 liters and 4.3 liters.



There are just 5,000 miles (8,046 km) on the clock, the listing claims.



At the same time, the owner explains that the car comes with several new parts, including a black convertible top, a braking system, and an exhaust. So overall, it received several upgrades in key areas, which means that you should be able to take the car home on its wheels.



As for the price, this is something that’s a little surprising given this is one of just 33 such convertibles that ever got to launch. The car can be yours today for just $3,800, and the owner explains that it’s now parked in Jackson, Mississippi for anyone who wants to check it out live. This is the case of a 1986 Chevrolet Celebrity Eurosport convertible that’s now being sold on Craigslist If you noticed something unusual about the name of the car, it’s because Chevrolet has never produced a convertible version of the Celebrity. Manufactured for just one generation between 1981 and 1990, the Celebrity was offered as a 2-door coupe, 4-door sedan, and 4-door station wagon, but officially, Chevrolet has never launched a convertible.So how come this guy is selling a Celebrity Eurosport convertible?The convertible model is the creation of Car Craft Company, which converted a total of 33 coupes to this body style back in the late ‘80s. So what we have here is one of just a few convertibles that ever got to see the daylight, so it’s definitely something that’s pretty hard to find.As for this model right here, the seller doesn’t provide too many specifics about it, but they do say that it comes with a “new engine.” While no other details are available, the original Celebrity lineup was offered with a choice of five different engines between 2.5 liters and 4.3 liters.There are just 5,000 miles (8,046 km) on the clock, the listing claims.At the same time, the owner explains that the car comes with several new parts, including a black convertible top, a braking system, and an exhaust. So overall, it received several upgrades in key areas, which means that you should be able to take the car home on its wheels.As for the price, this is something that’s a little surprising given this is one of just 33 such convertibles that ever got to launch. The car can be yours today for just $3,800, and the owner explains that it’s now parked in Jackson, Mississippi for anyone who wants to check it out live.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.