Chevrolet Camaro SUV Looks Like Trouble, Out for Ford Blood

This is neither the first, nor the last time we get to talk about the opinion-splitting nature of the 2019MY-returned Chevy Blazer . So why would anybody wish to see the crossover with the face of the Camaro, as pictured in the rendering sitting on our screens? 10 photos SUV setup would've allowed this to make for a proper 2021 Bronco competitor. And the Ford we're talking about is arguably the most exciting reveal of the year, so how could one not wish for the said setup?



Oh well, now that the Bronco will give the Jeep Wrangler a hard time on its own, we can move on to that Camaro front end.



You see, face swaps have existed for quite a while now, but renderings portraying such shenanigans have only recently become popular - this means the pixel exercise we have here shouldn't come as a surprise.



As for how this could be translated into the real world, such a job seems impossible if one wishes to avoid controversy. For starters, the idea of a Camaro crossover is polarizing enough on its own. However, if you see this as a rival for the EV , but this is another story for another time).



Then again, with Camaro sales being less than brilliant these days, we might expect Chevrolet to follow Ford's example for the next-gen Camaro. Expected to land in 2022 at the earliest, the future iteration of the pony/muscle car could be accompanied by an electric crossover borrowing its name, even though nothing has been (fortunately) confirmed up to this point.



