The Ford F-750-Based UXV-MAX Has Everything from Garage to Dishwasher

The UXV-MAX was officially unveiled in the spring of 2020 and it’s touted as the perfect expedition vehicle: it’s solid and reliable, made from high-quality materials that ensure protection from the elements and potential intruders, and comes with all the amenities you enjoy in your other, non-mobile home. If you have at least $650,000 to spare and / or are thinking a life on the road could be for you, make yourself comfortable.
Overlanders are, as a rule, rugged, massive and very tough vehicles. That’s why they call them expedition vehicles. Some of them are even packed with extra amenities and even some luxury, if you know where to look and, of course, your budget allows it. But the UXV-MAX is also fully customizable, so that you know that you get just the type of overlander you need, because you decide everything from chassis to size and layout.
Global Expedition Vehicles, the UXV-MAX can be built on the chassis of a Ford F-750 truck or crew-cab medium duty vehicles from International Trucks of Freightliner Trucks. The basis model is 24.5 feet (746.7 cm) long, but it can be upgraded to 28.5 feet (868.6 cm) and, along the way, you can change the layout, choose storage options, opt for a garage for your dirtbike in the rear, ask for more windows or a smaller bed. In short, everything about your UXV-MAX can be made to order.
The module is made GXV Composite Sandwich Panel Construction with 2.36-inch (6 cm) wall thickness, which provides superior safety and insulation. There’s an air-conditioning unit for hot summer days, and heating for winter adventures. There are also plenty of premium Armor Vision Dual Pane glass windows throughout (and an optional skylight), ideal for allowing natural light in. All windows come with integrated blinds and insect screens.
The interior is not the most spacious, but all available space is optimized. There’s a sleeping area (over the driver’s cab, which can be fitted as a king-size bed) and the possibility to add an extra bunk bed, a dining area with seating for four to six people, a kitchen area and a bathroom. A lot of thought went into making the interior as practical and durable as fit of an expedition vehicle, but Global Expedition Vehicles has also spared a thought or two on the comfort of whoever is doing the chores.
The bathroom is small but packed with all you need. For an extra charge, you can opt for a dry bathroom, where the shower is separate from the sink and toilet.
LED lights are connected to a dimmer, and there’s a motion sensor in the hallway. For extra lounge space, there’s an awning with a wind sensor. All these and the kitchen appliances are powered by the overlander’s electrical system: a diesel generator, three 200-watt solar panels and an inverter charger, and three batteries.
For entertainment, there’s an adjustable, wall-mounted TV and a Bluetooth-compatible sound system, and you can upgrade to a Bose home theater sound system and KVH satellite dish, if you wish. You can also add extra batteries for longer stays off the grid.
Other customization options include the possibility of installing a rear backup camera and getting an exterior shower with hot and cold water, for when you return to your home away from home caked in mud. Speaking of mud, the space in the back can be turned either into a storage cell (according to your exact specifications) or a garage for your dirtbike.
