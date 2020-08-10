Turn Your Truck Into the Safari Extreme with This $470K Kit

If someone from late 2019 were to travel eight months forward in time, chances are they might not recognize the world of August 2020. The health crisis has completely changed our routines, from the way we behave out in the open to the way we take spend our vacations.
Such is the impact of the changes that for instance the interest in mobile homes is at an all time high. People, although still planning to go on vacation, are more likely this year to do so in a camper van or some other type of expedition vehicle, to avoid the dangers of hotel rooms.
Seeing how there’s no end in sight for the crisis, probably now would be a good time to invest in a properly-executed expedition vehicle.
Generally, this type of machine is quite expensive, and most of the time you’d have to pay close to or in excess of $1 million for one. But the Safari Extreme conversion we have in the gallery above is somewhat on the cheap(er) side, being priced at only $470,000.
The conversion is the work of Springfield, Missouri-based Global X Vehicles (GXV), and is suitable for a wide range of base trucks, from Kenworth to International, Freightliner, BAE, or Mercedes-Benz.
The kit comes as a build at the rear of the base truck made of closed-cell foam insulation sandwiched between fiberglass reinforced polyester. The size of the cabin can vary to up to 17 feet (5.2 meters in length) and 96 inches (2.4 meters) in width.
That’s roomy enough for it to be able to accommodate a dining area, a bed area, and washroom with shower. LED TVs and a Kenwood audio system are there to ensure no one gets bored during the long trips out in the open.
The Safari can be made in such a way as to be fitted with bicycle racks at the rear, and a lift system for the spare tire. There are 600w solar panels on top and a diesel generator as backup for all the energy needs of the explorers.
