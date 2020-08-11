Wrapped Tesla Model 3 with Green Wheels Does 20-Second Tire-Shredding Drift

Electric vehicles are supposed to be the solution to lowering emissions, to making personal transportation less harmful to the environment both on a local (fewer exhaust fumes in the air we breathe) and global level (less carbon dioxide in the air means lowering the greenhouse effect).
That means EVs are bought by responsible people who care about all that and want to see a change in the way things are going. Owning one is supposed to be some kind of a manifest, which is why diesel truck drivers are so quick to roll coal at battery-powered cars every chance they get.
Then came Tesla and kind of changed all that. The cars themselves stick to the green agenda, something highlighted even further by the company's efforts to reduce the impact on the environment of the entire manufacturing process, but they're also extremely fun.
All of a sudden, you didn't have to sacrifice yourself for the wellbeing of the planet by driving a dull, eco-friendly car anymore. The Prius? That was history. You wouldn't catch Toyota's famous hybrid model on the drag strip, let alone see it win against Detroit's finest muscle cars, would you?
Tesla is credited for igniting the spark that convinced all legacy automakers it was time to switch to electric, and it did that by proving not only that electric power in a vehicle is a viable alternative, but that it's a fun and efficient one as well. After your modded Camaro loses a few races to a Tesla, you can either hate EVs even more or start to think maybe it was time you joined.
Based on their drag racing prowess, Teslas often get the criticism that they're one-trick ponies. Take straight-line acceleration away from them and there's not much else left. Recent events have proven that EVs are quite capable on racetracks as well, and now we have this clip showing a Model 3 doing some mean drifts as well.
That's because Teslas have something called a "Drift Mode." The EVs' default setting is for maximum grip, which is partly what helps them launch so effectively off the line. However, because some people like to go sideways on occasion, the possibility was added later on via an over-the-air update. Now, all it takes for a Tesla to slide is the push of some virtual buttons and a driver that's skilled enough. Case in point Alex Brown's video below:
