NIKE Football Truck Is the Ultimate Mobile Game Room

Most people in the market for an expedition vehicle are looking for a rugged off-roader that could sustain a small family for long periods of time in the most remote of locations. But there are some out there who are just looking to sell some products, and have/provide fun while doing so.
What you see in the gallery above is called the NIKE Football truck. It was created by European company Unicat, and you might have seen it at various sporting events across the continent in the past, advertising NIKE, of course.
The truck looks like your usual expedition vehicle, with a truck chassis underpinning a roomy construction at the back.
The base for the build is a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 2450 6x6 powered by a6-cylinder turbo-diesel engine good for 240 hp. But nobody really cares about that, considering what’s hiding in the back.
Built as a means to facilitate the sale of NIKEs, it of course has things like product presentation modules and a counter with a cash register, but we’re more interested in the gaming gadgets hidden in there.
The space at the rear can be made bigger thanks to 2 side expansions. The interior is accessible via two entrances, and reveals gaming stations equipped with PCs and PlayStations, to suit all tastes.
Being made to draw crowds, the builders made sure the NIKE truck is greatly visible even at night. Those outside can be drawn to this mobile game room by a telescoping light mast, and exterior lights fitted all around.
Being a commissioned type of truck, and not one meant for the masses, we are not being told how much the build cost to make, but these things are never cheap. Given how Unicat is making such machines for a living, we’re pretty sure that if anyone asks for such a thing to be built for private use, they could do it.
The truck looks like your usual expedition vehicle, with a truck chassis underpinning a roomy construction at the back.
The base for the build is a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 2450 6x6 powered by a6-cylinder turbo-diesel engine good for 240 hp. But nobody really cares about that, considering what’s hiding in the back.
Built as a means to facilitate the sale of NIKEs, it of course has things like product presentation modules and a counter with a cash register, but we’re more interested in the gaming gadgets hidden in there.
The space at the rear can be made bigger thanks to 2 side expansions. The interior is accessible via two entrances, and reveals gaming stations equipped with PCs and PlayStations, to suit all tastes.
Being made to draw crowds, the builders made sure the NIKE truck is greatly visible even at night. Those outside can be drawn to this mobile game room by a telescoping light mast, and exterior lights fitted all around.
Being a commissioned type of truck, and not one meant for the masses, we are not being told how much the build cost to make, but these things are never cheap. Given how Unicat is making such machines for a living, we’re pretty sure that if anyone asks for such a thing to be built for private use, they could do it.