Unicat MD56c, the Monstrous Motorhome That Takes You to the End of the Earth

That could be you, if you had a little over $1.6 million to splurge on the latest from Unicat, the Germany-based company that specializes in expedition and specialized vehicles. With Unicat, the bigger and tougher, the better and, while there’s no clear way to distinguish between the items on its impressive catalog, the MD56c fits the bill.
The MD56c was unveiled this past spring, to less fanfare than it deserved. Blame the international health crisis for it, like you would everything else bad happening right now.
Its name comes from the 5,600 mm (220 inches) length of the motorhome module secured to the chassis of a 2019 MAN TGS 26.540 6x6 chassis. Its not the most poetic, resounding or otherwise memorable moniker, but Unicat is in the business of functionality.
And the MD56c is knee-deep in it.
Made to go anywhere in the world as long as it has enough room to fit through, the MD56c can also stay there – for at least two full weeks, completely off the grid. The roof is lined with 1,850-W solar panels that feed a 1,200-Ah/24.6-kWh lithium battery bank, and there’s also an inverter and full monitoring system. A portable generator from Honda serves as backup, should the two-week stay at the proverbial end of the word extend unexpectedly.
To that same end, of extended autonomy, there’s a dual water tank for freshwater and waste water (the freshwater tank holds a 600-liter / 158.5 gallons supply), while the fuel tank allows for expeditions as long as 3,300 km (2,000 miles) before needing to refuel again.
Access to the living module is done in two different ways, either by lowering a three-step staircase or through the crawl space that connects it to the driver’s cab. The module is made with self-supporting fiberglass-composite sandwich panels and steel, and is proofed for both torrid and freezing temperatures. As expected, there is also air conditioning and heating throughout.
The kitchen is spacious and well-fitted: there’s an induction cooktop and a stove with an incorporated microwave, sink and generous fridge, and cupboards with wood dividers for each item separately, so that nothing breaks while crossing rougher terrains.
The bathroom is spacious for a motorhome but would probably classify as a half-bath in a non-moving home. It has anything from a toilet and porcelain sink with vanity, to a shower with a heated towel rack. An outdoor shower is for those moments when you get back too dirty to set foot in your motorhome.
The rack in the back seems to confirm that: where other Unicat vehicles feature a rack for a motorcycle, the MD56c has room for either two bikes or an SxS / ATV. Looks like you won’t be needing that many books to pass the TV-less time, after all.
Unicat MD56c costs €1.389 million to buy, which is approximately $1.6 million at today’s exchange rate, before tax.
