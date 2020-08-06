Family Friendly Tank Comes with All the Luxuries of Home

It just looks like one big tank. Well, it basically is, and for good reason. Yet the interior of this so-called tank, built on a capable chassis with a 6x6 drive and 3 axles, is filled with luxuries you don't normally get out on the open road.
From the outside, there’s really nothing to see except some windows and possible doors. Just to give you an idea of the what's inside, let’s do a little walkthrough of some of the capabilities of this family friendly tank.
As I mentioned earlier, the 7500 has room for two adults and two children, your average family archetype. To start off, the children each have their own bed, set-up in classic bunk style. Their area is separate from the parents' bedroom which even has its own entrance.
This entire area is also decked out to the ceiling with a bunch of cabinets drawers able to store everything you need to leave humanity behind for a bit. LED accents in the floor and ceilings offers lighting that doesn’t overpower the natural light flowing into the cabin through the large windows. A BOSE Wave IV sound system will have you bumping Highway to Hell through the Sahara. To make sure you don’t lose that bass, the 7500 comes equipped with a solar battery system that charges a 24V 180 Ah lithium-ion battery.
A 265-gallon (1,000 liter) freshwater tank and a 53-gallon (200 liter) waste-water tank should be enough to keep you worry free a few days. Climate control systems exist for both heating and cooling just to offer you the possibility of hitting both mountain and desert.
Coming in at 19.7 US tons (17,900 kg), it's even bigger than the Kamaz, and that’s a vehicle capable of tackling Dakar. The entire body length is of 24.6 ft (7.5 m) with a width of 8.2 ft (2.5 m) and can carry a payload of over 9000 lbs (4,100 kg). A 532 hp engine will make sure you can carry all of this around.
So don’t worry about running out of supplies or if you see a little dirt road and feel like taking a hard left, just do it, the Globecruiser will have everything you need to make it out alive.
