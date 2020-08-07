Unicat MAN TC55 Can Spend 6 Months in the Moroccan Desert, Live to Tell the Tale

In the world of truckers, the name MAN needs no presentation. The German behemoth has been a constant presence on the world’s roads for decades, and it will probably do so for a lot longer. But MAN trucks can be used successfully off-road too, provided they are gifted with the right equipment.
As part of autoevolution’s Expedition Vehicles Month coverage, we’ll probably talk quite a bit about MAN in the coming weeks. Trucks wearing this logo are ideal for conversion into homes on wheels, as this one here perfectly shows.
Transformed into a mobile housing unit for up to six people, the contraption started life as a MAN 4X4 TGM 18.340, a platform mostly used in mining and agricultural support roles. Its capabilities though (all-wheel-drive, steel rear suspension, and a 6.9-liter engine good for up to 340 hp) also make it the ideal bed for a motorhome.
Unicat took one such MAN trucks and turned it into the Terracross TC55. That means that even if the mechanics have remained the same as stock, its role has changed.
On the platform at the rear, Unicat installed sandwich plate panels made of fiberglass composite to form a structure that houses a seating area, a kitchen, a sleeping area, and even a bathroom complete with shower and toilet, separated by the main living area.
The photos available in the gallery above speak volumes about the truck’s ability to ensure the comfort of its occupants for long periods. But it is the video below that is of more interest to us, because it shows how such a machine managed to survive for six months in the Moroccan desert.
As per Unicat, the Terracross managed to sustain its Italian occupants for half a year, and for about four minutes you can experience for yourself how that must have been.
