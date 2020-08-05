How Fast Is Your House? Wazimu Overlander Is Hippie Instagram Star

As of the moment of writing, Kourtney and Trevor Smithson have been on the road for some 17 months, traveling across the country and taking the time to make important memories along the way. They’re traveling with what Trevor calls either “a slow truck or a fast house,” the so-called Wazimu.
Wazimu is an overlander / tiny home Trevor and Kourtney built on their own, starting from a 1998 Stewart and Stevenson LMTV M1078 military truck that was once used to carry troops. They bought it a while back at a military auction and it arrived at their home when they were on a trip to Africa. It would be another year and a half before Trevor actually got to work on it.
As they explain both on their official website and in the video at the bottom of the page, they always dreamed of traveling all the time, of maybe leaving behind their old lives and starting to live in the moment. On the road.
The project took some six weeks to complete, which was surprisingly little. That’s because they didn’t aim for creating the perfect overlander or tiny home, but rather something that was comfortable enough to get them going. And off they went, selling all other possessions and packing whatever was left in the Wazimu (which, by the way, means “crazy” in Swahili).
The “house” and the cab are connected by a crawl space, which is exactly what it sounds: it’s a crawl space through which Kourtney and their two dogs can pass while Trevor handles the driving. Inside the house, there’s an actual kitchen with sink and stove, a living room with a U-shaped couch, the bedroom section with a queen-size bed that lowers on a crank system from the ceiling, and a bathroom where no compromise has been made. The bathroom has a toilet and a spacious shower that can actually serve as a bathtub.
That said, it’s no surprise the two are fully documenting their life on the road on social media and the official website. It’s a source of income, as well.
Kourtney mentions light “office work” in the morning but she doesn’t say what it is. In a post on their blog, she also says they both have jobs that allow for remote work and that entails traveling. Just in case you were wondering how they can afford to be on the road full-time and leave their old life behind.
The Wazimu has a Turbo diesel caterpillar 3116 engine that delivers 227 hp, and it’s all-wheel drive and able to go through water as high as four feet (0.37 meters). They wanted a vehicle that would take them virtually anywhere, whether that’s a sandy beach or up a rocky road on a mountain, and this is why they opted for a military truck.
And that’s precisely the point. Wazimu is far from fast, topping a speed of 60 mph (96.5 kph), but it gets them where they want to be and, perhaps just as importantly, allows them to stay there until they decide it’s time to plan for the next destination. Or, as Trevor puts it, “it’s a slow truck, but a fast house.”
Wazimu is an overlander / tiny home Trevor and Kourtney built on their own, starting from a 1998 Stewart and Stevenson LMTV M1078 military truck that was once used to carry troops. They bought it a while back at a military auction and it arrived at their home when they were on a trip to Africa. It would be another year and a half before Trevor actually got to work on it.
As they explain both on their official website and in the video at the bottom of the page, they always dreamed of traveling all the time, of maybe leaving behind their old lives and starting to live in the moment. On the road.
The project took some six weeks to complete, which was surprisingly little. That’s because they didn’t aim for creating the perfect overlander or tiny home, but rather something that was comfortable enough to get them going. And off they went, selling all other possessions and packing whatever was left in the Wazimu (which, by the way, means “crazy” in Swahili).
The “house” and the cab are connected by a crawl space, which is exactly what it sounds: it’s a crawl space through which Kourtney and their two dogs can pass while Trevor handles the driving. Inside the house, there’s an actual kitchen with sink and stove, a living room with a U-shaped couch, the bedroom section with a queen-size bed that lowers on a crank system from the ceiling, and a bathroom where no compromise has been made. The bathroom has a toilet and a spacious shower that can actually serve as a bathtub.
That said, it’s no surprise the two are fully documenting their life on the road on social media and the official website. It’s a source of income, as well.
Kourtney mentions light “office work” in the morning but she doesn’t say what it is. In a post on their blog, she also says they both have jobs that allow for remote work and that entails traveling. Just in case you were wondering how they can afford to be on the road full-time and leave their old life behind.
The Wazimu has a Turbo diesel caterpillar 3116 engine that delivers 227 hp, and it’s all-wheel drive and able to go through water as high as four feet (0.37 meters). They wanted a vehicle that would take them virtually anywhere, whether that’s a sandy beach or up a rocky road on a mountain, and this is why they opted for a military truck.
And that’s precisely the point. Wazimu is far from fast, topping a speed of 60 mph (96.5 kph), but it gets them where they want to be and, perhaps just as importantly, allows them to stay there until they decide it’s time to plan for the next destination. Or, as Trevor puts it, “it’s a slow truck, but a fast house.”