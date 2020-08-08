GXV Pangea Is the Ultimate, Lifting-Roof Expedition Conversion

If you’ve been watching autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month this August, you certainly know by know there is a handful of companies around the world that make a living from converting existing trucks into ultimate survival vehicles. Whether we’re talking about American or European ones, these companies seem to have something to suit all tastes.
Most such builds are in essence just add-ons for the backs of whatever truck is chosen by the customer, and all offer a lot of amenities to keep a small family functional in the remotest of areas. They’ve got kitchens, bathrooms, sleeping areas, tanks for water supply and fuel, air conditioning, heaters, and solar panels to provide the required energy for appliances.
So does the Pangea, a conversion coming from Springfield, Missouri-based Global X Vehicles (GXV). It is meant for medium-duty truck chassis manufactured by Kenworth, International, Freightliner, BAE, or Mercedes. But unlike its other siblings, it comes with a twist.
To be more precise, Pangea comes with a variable height. What that means is that the body at the rear (which is made from closed-cell foam insulation sandwiched between fiberglass reinforced polyester panels and measures 19-feet/ 5,791 mm in length and 96-inches/2,438 mm in width) can be extended or lowered to expose the sleeping lofts and side windows.
That’s possible thanks to a hydraulic lift system that raises the upper side of the body, resulting in a ceiling height of about 10 feet (3 meters), when the roof is the full up position.
When that happens, two separate queen sized sleeping areas are exposed, accessible through stairs that start in the cabin below.
Complete with this feature and all the other amenities you usually find in an expedition vehicle, the package is estimated at $750,000, not including options. Quite expensive, but cheaper that some other such vehicles available out there.
