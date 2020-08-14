Alaska Overland Truck Cabin Built on an F-350 Will Give You Instant Wanderlust

We first talked about the Alaska overland truck cabin back in February this year, when word about it first emerged online. Since August is autoevolution’s Expedition Vehicles Month, we couldn’t properly stick to the theme without at least another mention of this strange, but incredibly well built and practical vehicle.
It belongs to Tim Johnson, the son of a carpenter. Yes, it all makes sense now: he couldn’t have started such a strange task without the expertise to see it through. Since February, Tim has been on the road a lot and he’s also started his own YouTube channel, called Full Send Alaskan Overland, which is unsurprisingly popular.
With his updates, Tim shares to his 24k subscribers tips and tutorials on topics like how to install a battery, how to haul stuff and, most importantly, offers detailed accounts of his unique build. He needed just three months to complete it, so a regular, non-carpentry-skilled guy or gal would probably require more. But the message is the same: anyone with enough patience and drive can pull this off.
The basis is a 1996 Ford F-350 truck that he bought used. He says the choice was motivated by it’s 7.3 engine that allows him to carry both the weight of the cabin and haul a trailer, if need be. Previously, Tim told the media he got the money for the truck and the materials for the cabin partly by selling his own Toyota truck, which was on its last legs.
The cabin is over-engineered in the critical areas, like the corners and the floors, to withstand road vibrations. Because he uses the rig as an overlander, that’s also the reason why he opted to have all storage spaces low to the ground, and not include shelves or cabinets high up on the walls.
He also has a solar panel on the roof, a propane canister on the porch (yes, this overlander has an actual porch), a wood oven and a full-size propane oven. He didn’t include a sink because his lifestyle can do without one, but he does have running water from a faucet-style installation connected to a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) jug.
A battery-powered Dometic refrigerator / freezer hidden under the bed, a portapotty and collapsible counter space ensure that Tim has all the amenities of an actual home in a very compact space.
There are two couches inside, with one extending to a two-person bed. In total, the cabin can sleep three people and seat as many as six. It’s compact, no doubt, but at the same time, it’s incredibly cozy and not feeling crowded at all. Tim isn’t just good with his hands and thorough in his work, but he also has a good eye for detail.
It belongs to Tim Johnson, the son of a carpenter. Yes, it all makes sense now: he couldn’t have started such a strange task without the expertise to see it through. Since February, Tim has been on the road a lot and he’s also started his own YouTube channel, called Full Send Alaskan Overland, which is unsurprisingly popular.
With his updates, Tim shares to his 24k subscribers tips and tutorials on topics like how to install a battery, how to haul stuff and, most importantly, offers detailed accounts of his unique build. He needed just three months to complete it, so a regular, non-carpentry-skilled guy or gal would probably require more. But the message is the same: anyone with enough patience and drive can pull this off.
The basis is a 1996 Ford F-350 truck that he bought used. He says the choice was motivated by it’s 7.3 engine that allows him to carry both the weight of the cabin and haul a trailer, if need be. Previously, Tim told the media he got the money for the truck and the materials for the cabin partly by selling his own Toyota truck, which was on its last legs.
The cabin is over-engineered in the critical areas, like the corners and the floors, to withstand road vibrations. Because he uses the rig as an overlander, that’s also the reason why he opted to have all storage spaces low to the ground, and not include shelves or cabinets high up on the walls.
He also has a solar panel on the roof, a propane canister on the porch (yes, this overlander has an actual porch), a wood oven and a full-size propane oven. He didn’t include a sink because his lifestyle can do without one, but he does have running water from a faucet-style installation connected to a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) jug.
A battery-powered Dometic refrigerator / freezer hidden under the bed, a portapotty and collapsible counter space ensure that Tim has all the amenities of an actual home in a very compact space.
There are two couches inside, with one extending to a two-person bed. In total, the cabin can sleep three people and seat as many as six. It’s compact, no doubt, but at the same time, it’s incredibly cozy and not feeling crowded at all. Tim isn’t just good with his hands and thorough in his work, but he also has a good eye for detail.