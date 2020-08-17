Bliss Mobil’s Compact Motorhome Unit Is Begging for Some Adventure

Look, sometimes we come across some incredibly luxurious RVs or camping trailers, packing the ultimate high-tech equipment and more juicy features than you could possibly remember. We must admit that they’re often quite impressive, leading many of us to daydream about an extended trip in one of these opulent marvels.
Not only are they insanely spacious and thoughtfully designed, but also offer a superior level of comfort, so that you and your loved ones may enjoy the ultimate road trip experience. While some might say that a great deal of these lavish homes on wheels tend to go a little too far at times, I’m sure they’ll host an unforgettable adventure.
However, there are times when less is more, and we find beauty in simplicity. Although I praise the level of effort and creativity invested by manufacturers into their luxury motorhomes, credit must also be given for practicality, outstanding ergonomics and a clever use of space.
If you happen to be sharing this preference, then you’re probably going to love Bliss Mobile’s range! Their gorgeous camping units vary between eleven (3.35 meters) and 20 feet (6.1 meters) in length, each and every one of them being provided with all the essentials you’ll need for a perfect weekend getaway from the hassle of daily life.
To give you a better idea about how this Danish firm blends fine ergonomics and smart technology to create practical living spaces, let’s have a closer look at their 11-Foot Unit. For starters, this bad boy weighs as little as 1.6 tons and can be fitted on virtually any truck with a minimum wheelbase of 10 feet 8 inches (3.25 meters), including Ford’s F-550, the Iveco Daily 4x4 and Mitsubishi Fuso Canter 4x4.
Next to this combined dining and sleeping space, you will notice a tiny, yet highly functional kitchenette, provided with a dual-burner induction cooktop and an 85-liter refrigerator, along with a separate 40-liter freezer, sink and a generous amount of storage space. Optionally, you may opt for a microwave to also be included in the package.
On the opposite end of the floorplan, we see a wet bath that houses the 11-Foot Unit’s shower and toilet. Fresh water is stored in a 410-liter tank, featuring multiple filtration systems and a boiler, as well as an electric pump.
Additionally, the Garmin Overlander can also be used as a smart home interface in the 11-Foot Unit, acting as a centralized control panel that will allow access to anything from heating or air conditioning, to lighting and water temperature. The electrics are powered by a 400-Ah lithium-ion battery, which is then charged by roof-mounted solar panels and the car’s alternator.
Finally, Bliss Mobil’s 11-Foot Lifting Top Unit is priced starting at €180,000 ($213,230 at current exchange rates) and can be shipped worldwide. In case all this got you excited for an extended camping adventure, I’d suggest that you take a minute to browse their inventory!
