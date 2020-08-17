AEV Outpost II Is the Awesome Jeep Wrangler Conversion You Can’t Have

The idea of a company that specializes in overland conversions not selling their most awesome overland conversion seems counterproductive, but it is what it is. The AEV Outpost II is a very cool, custom and one-off rig that brings total comfort to off-roading, and which should but will probably never see production.
August is autoevolution’s Expedition Vehicles Month and we couldn’t possibly celebrate it properly without a mention of the most buzzed-about conversion of the past couple of years. American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) introduced it at the 2018 Overland Expo and it was so well received that people are still talking about how it should go into production some day.
Jeep Wrangler JKU that used to belong to one of the AEV staff, that’s been chopped and upgraded from the ground up.
The rear half of the passenger cabin is no longer there, while the rear has been extended to accommodate the camper unit. While this might look like something you’ve seen before, it’s a fully custom job.
“We built a powder-coated steel ‘birdcage’ for the camper that tied into the roll-bar and floor in such a way to provide torsional rigidity and the structure needed for the lifting roof,” Dave explained in an interview Truck Camper Adventure at the time. “This was a lot harder than expected and took quite a bit of engineering time. The structure of the camper is a semi-monocoque design where the birdcage and all the honeycomb combine to add the required strength.”
The camper is made of fiberglass and polypropolene honeycomb over a steel structure. The top is a pop-up tent, which extends to a 45-degree angle and offers maximized space. At the official unveil, Dave said that he had plans to further maximize space by including another extension, this time on the side, where he would include a double bed. With the couch doubling as another one-person bed, the camper unit could ultimately sleep up to three people.
Dave says that, with its 22-gallon (83-liter) tank for fresh water, and the water heater and pump that deliver another 4 gallons (15 liters) of boiling water without having to start the engine (for a future exterior shower), this rig is ideal for extended weekend getaways, or a maximum of 5 days on the road. It was designed as a 3-season vehicle.
As compact as it is, it comes with a double kitchen, or better said, kitchen areas: one inside and another on the outside. The pantry is on the exterior, while the fridge / freezer can be accessed both from the outside and from inside. The exterior awning further expands space and offers protection from the elements. There is no toilet or portapotty.
The rig gets power from a 5.7L HEMI with the AEV kit, with stock A580 Transmission.
At the time it was presented to the world, Outpost II was still described as a work in progress. For one thing, Dave was yet to install the indoor sink and still had to put in the double bed, but even as it was, the rig was impressive both in terms of comfort and reliability in the off-road scenario.
You can see a proper tour of it in the video below. Asked whether AEV would ever produce more of these, Dave told the same media outlet: “I think we could do a pretty spectacular job at building these down the road, but we currently have less than zero time with all of our other projects.”
Which is quite a long-winded way of saying “sorry, but no.”
