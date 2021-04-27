Knaus Sky Wave Motorhome Sleeps Five, Boasts German Ingenuity and Design

If you don’t know much about Knaus, that’s a good thing; otherwise what would be the point of a news publication service? Since 1960 Knaus has been one of Europe’s most appreciated brands. Why? Much like Airstream or Winnebago, this team is focused on customer service and offering a product to meet all needs that may arise on your outing. Over 60 years later, this team is still at the forefront of motorhome, camper van, and towable designs.
The vehicle you see here has been dubbed the Sky Wave. The name probably has something to do with the shape of the roof and how it looks like a wave. Honestly, it's just a name, but the vehicle itself is absolutely packed to the brim with features and all the makings needed for a memorable time on the road.
Like most other homes of this type, the Wave is available in multiple layouts, each one able to meet certain needs. The largest of the three floorplans is the 700 MEG. The exterior dimensions include a length of 752 cm (296 in), width of 232 cm (91 in), and outer height of 284 cm (112 in). The unladen vehicle mass is 2,915 kg (6,426 lbs) and the max payload is 430 kg (948 lbs). On top of it all, an extra 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) can be towed behind it.
wonderful skylight overhead. GRP is also used as underfloor coating.
Some chassis features include 15-inch wheels, cab ventilation, manually adjusted mirrors, daytime running lights, and a 75-liter (19.8-gallon) fuel tank. A few perks used in safety and ease of operations include power steering, ABS, ESP, and hill holder. There's also a rear garage that can house another 150 kg (331 lbs) of goods.
One of the things that makes Knaus vehicles so appreciated is the level of comfort to be experienced inside. Helping to keep you nice and cozy, several systems and features are in place. Also standard are a 30-mbar gas system with hose and regulator, 12-volt air circulation system, and a Truma Combi 6 for heating, as is the water supply with submerged pump and pipes lain in insulation.
spending most of my time while out on the road. To help me cook my meals, a three-burner cooker with glass cover, recessed stainless-steel sink, and 142-liter (37.5-gallon) fridge are available. Three full-extension drawers are also found under the kitchen counter to house all your spices and utensils.
Once you’re nice and fed, you can either watch a movie in the dining room or lounge or simply go and take a nap. If you wish to sleep, several spaces are available to do so, five in total, to be exact. Yes, that also means five guests can sleep aboard the Wave. To do so, sleeping areas can be accessed via the lifting and lowering mechanisms provided, or through conversion of the dining area and sitting group. Fixed beds are also available and include EVO-PORE HRC mattresses.
What I liked most about this vehicle is the sheer amount of sleeping space found alongside full-sized features such as the shower and refrigerator, not to mention the comfort systems. Oh, and of course, Knaus will work with you to add any other options you may need, so go for it as countless customization options exist.
As far as pricing goes, that’s where things get tricky. You’re looking at a price range of around $135,000 for a standard 2021 vehicle with a few base features.
