Palomino’s 2021 Solaire Travel Trailer Explodes to Accommodate Two Families

Palomino RV is one of those teams that’s been around for ages. In 1968, Vern Landey, a tent trailer distributor, believed he could design and manufacture a better product than what was currently being offered to the public; and so, a brand was born.
Through the years, this team has been hard at work meeting the needs and wants of future customers by creating vehicle additions ranging from truck campers, expandable tents and trailers to toy haulers and fifth wheels.
The towable you see here is the Solaire eXpandable travel trailer. Like most other travel trailers, this one, too, is available in several floorplans, three to be exact, with each model ranging in size, amenities, and number of guests to be accommodated.
GVWR of 5,630 lbs (2,553 kg), and a hitch weight of 444 lbs (201 kg). In total, you can add on an extra 1,496 lbs (678 kg) of cargo.
Standard exterior features include power awning with LED lights, Dexter Tor-Flex torsion axles, power tongue jack, and slam latch baggage doors with magnets.
As you travel, the Solaire present itself in a rather neat package, not so much different from an ordinary RV trailer. However, once you’ve decided to set up for the night, that so-called neat package explodes into one heck of a dormitory.
camper are present. Since I've addressed the 185X so far, I'll continue to do so. A stainless-steel sink with faucet and cover, three-burner range, microwave, and electric refrigerator make up the kitchen. Offering plenty of prep space for your meals, solid surface countertops are standard.
To enjoy your meals, a U-shaped dinette with table offers enough room for all guests on board. Plenty of storage space is also available to store utensils and spices for cooking, but also for tools and other hardware.
As for bedding, aboard the 185X, three separate areas are unfurled for sleeping, each a 60 in x 80 in (152 cm x 203 cm) bed, commonly known as a queen size bed. That’s already good enough for six folks, and even though the manufacturer’s website doesn’t mention this, that U-shaped dinette could possibly hold another adult or two children. The 147X floorplan includes a sofa sleeper as an extra sleeping area.
What blew me away, not only for the 185X, but for all three floorplans, is the inclusion of very well-defined shower and restroom facilities. Each model showcases a separate shower, sink, and toilet. The 185X also includes a space to store linen and a rear wardrobe.
Now, most manufacturers that produce towable add-ons such as these also offer a wide range of options and upgrades. Not only can you upgrade your AC unit, but you can add TVs, heated holding tanks, exterior mounted grill, and even an extra refrigerator. Not to mention an off-road package, solar prep, theater chairs, and even an interior fireplace. That last one caught my interest quite a bit.
There’s only one downside to getting yourself a Solaire, you’ll have to use a dealership. However, a bit of research yielded the 185X ranging from $27,000 to $30,000. For that sort of price, you won’t feel bad about the middleman fee. Heck, I know I wouldn’t.
