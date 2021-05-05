People Love the CyberLandr, the Cybertruck Overlander That Doesn’t Exist Yet

Wolf Creek 840 Truck Camper Dishes Out the Goods for Pennies on the Dollar

If there was ever a need for confirmation of how incredibly popular Tesla is, this is it. And it doesn’t even involve Tesla directly. 9 photos EV , in that it reduced range by as little as 5% and wasn’t technically a towable.



The CyberLandr is a pop-up overlander, seated in the cavernous “vault” of the Cybertruck and completely hidden by it when not in use, under the electric tonneau cover. Making the most use of the available space, it still packs a bedroom slash dining room slash recreation room slash office, a spa-style bathroom and a kitchenette with everything you need in it.



The only fault of the CyberLandr, for the time being, is that it does not exist. The overlander will become available with the first deliveries of the Cybertruck, which will



According to Stream It, pretty much everyone loves the CyberLandr and, as they say, the proof is in the pudding. Preorders (made with a $100 reservation fee) total $50 million in future revenue, and that’s just in a little over three weeks’ time. These are not firm orders, to be sure, but they do speak to the high level of interest the overlander has generated.



If Stream It was taken by surprise by increased demand, it’s not saying. The future can only be bright for the startup, as it “conservatively” estimates a production of more than 10,000 units for 2022. To that end, they are working “with renowned lean manufacturing consultants Munro & Associates to help ensure high quality while we scale manufacturing.”



