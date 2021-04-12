The NoMad Trailer Is Quite the Elegant Proposition for the Digital Nomad

“Digital nomad” is the umbrella term for people who combine working and traveling. They’re usually younger people from the IT field or influencers who spend their time traveling the world in converted vans, camper trailers, or homemade mobile homes, serving as permanent base and office. Their approach to life on the road, vanlife, or the nomadic lifestyle, however you wish to call it, is often minimalist, with a focus on cutting costs and leading a more sustainable life.
Because the number of digital nomads is on the increase everywhere in the world, it’s about time they got their own dedicated trailer. Enter ABIBOO Studio. ABIBOO is a multidisciplinary design firm with offices in the U.S., Spain, and India, whose credits include mostly architectural projects. This project stands out for being different, an exercise toward finding the perfect solution for the digital nomad.
NoMad and, while it doesn’t get any points for coming up with a more creative name, it does so for the striking design. The NoMad is a trailer, but it aims to be different than the rest available on the market by being specifically designed for integration with “Wi-Fi Tribes.” In other words, it’s a fancy trailer for the digital nomads, with a high emphasis on exterior design, a well-organized interior, and overall usability.
ABIBOO describes NoMad as “a fusion between a traditional tent and a futuristic-looking van” that would fit just as well in the city, in the owner’s garage, as it would in the middle of nowhere. That is a prerequisite “for those who want to choose when, where, and for how long to stay in the same place” because it would no longer require separate storage solutions. The owners could decide in the morning to change locations and be on the road by brunch.
Because health experts are already warning us that one of the biggest health impacts of teleworking is that we’re no longer able to separate our office hours from our personal life, NoMad has a solution. It’s not new, by the way, having already been employed by most trailers of this size; it consists of placing the wet area between the sleeping area and the work slash entertaining area.
Plenty of hidden storage spaces would be available throughout NoMad, allowing owners to pack everything they’d need (including pieces of furniture) for life on the road in the highest comfort. The design, ABIBOO says, includes the optional integration of outdoor spaces, be they terraces or awnings, once the trailer is settled in, in which case it would serve very much like a tiny house.
Of the highlights of NoMad, ABIBOO mentions: “Maximum lightness to save the maximum amount of fuel for the towing vehicle. A correct resistance in case of overturning or collisions. The minimum thickness with full thermal characteristics and attractive design.”
The idea is to create a trailer representing the best of both worlds, offering a comfortable home (away from home) and office space, along with low consumption and low maintenance costs. Such a solution would favor freedom of movement and integration into the “Wi-Fi tribes,” which are communities of digital nomads, with trailers spaced apart for privacy and communal areas like toilets and food stores.
This being just a concept, it gets a pass for not offering more details on how this integration into the “tribes” is done and, more importantly, renders of the trailer's interior. It is an elegant proposition, but just that.
