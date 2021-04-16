Cybertruck at Giga Texas Looks Like Musk Driving on Mars

With No Roads on Mars to Drive On, Perseverance Zigzags 0.17 Miles Like Crazy

If you were looking for that special something to put a smile on your face and make you feel better about the coming weekend, then this might be it: Elon Musk , the Cybertruck, an under-construction Tesla factory, and a landscape that looks incredibly similar to the surface of Mars, all in one place. 3 photos



What you’re looking at are allegedly photos of the man himself driving around in a Cybertruck during a visit to



Just Google Cybertruck Giga Texas, and your screen will be flooded with pics of the truck from the scene, as every construction worker on site stopped what they were doing and started posting stuff online and getting stills.



The visit made by the truck to this still unfinished facility is an important one not only because it gives us a chance to see the machine out in the open once more, but also because this is where Cybertrucks will be made, right alongside the Semi, Model 3 and Y.



Work on the facility is now in its final stages. In January, the foundations were poured for three high-press die-casting machines, and components started to arrive on site. Tesla hinted it plans to have most loose ends tied up by next month and expects production to begin not long after.



As for the Cybertruck, you can order yourself one in one of three available configurations, with prices starting from $39,900. Deliveries should begin by the end of the year.

