Grandby Woolrich Edition Truck Camper Will Keep You Safe and Warm While Outdoors

Knowing this, some companies set out to craft the most versatile and comfortable campers on the market. Some fail, while others succeed. One company that seems to be succeeding has been, and continues to be Four Wheel Campers.
Yes, you’ve heard of this team before, here on autoevolution, but in case you forgot what they’re all about, here’s a quick refresh. This company has been around since the 70s, and in those years, it has amassed endless knowledge and experience that is seen in every one of their products. If you want to see another one of their famed works, check out the Project M camper.
As for the wonder you see before you, it’s dubbed the Grandby Flatbed camper. However, Four Wheel builds more than one type of Grandby; this is the Limited Edition Woolrich model. Woolrich models are campers that include a heathered wool base upholstery, offering both a soft and warm feel.
This camper has a roof length of 165 inches (419 centimeters), a floor length of 94 inches (239 centimeters), body width of 81 inches (205 centimeters), and a capacity to sleep up to four adults. With the roof popped up, 78 inches (198 centimeters) of headroom are revealed.
As standard, the list of features is quite extensive. A 20-gallon (75-liter) freshwater tank, forced air furnace with thermostat, 6-gallon (22.7-liter) water heater, power roof vent for both kitchen and bed, and 120-volt electrical system are all in place. Roof tracks, a 160-watt roof-mounted solar panel, exterior LED lighting package, and two 10-pound (4.5 kg) propane tanks are also found. And no, that is not the full list of goodies you’ll get as standard.
At the rear of the camper, a dinette is split in two and sits right above the interior shower. It’s also here that another two guests can get some shut-eye. As for whoever spends $48,795 on the standard Woolrich model, they’ll get to sleep in a comfortable king-size bed that hangs over the cab. A front dinette with a swivel table is also provided.
Remember, what makes the Woolrich what it is, is that all fabric cushions and blankets are composed of that treated wool I mentioned earlier. Sure, it may not be the most sought-after material by millennials, but as they get older, maybe they’ll see the benefits of wool.
customize your vehicle, a built-in cassette toilet is going to run you an extra $1,750, while dual solar panels will set you back another $945. If you want a Yakima JetStream roof rack system, you’re looking at another $835. Want to go off-grid for longer? Throw in another $5K and grab a 200-amp-hour lithium battery system to go along with your solar panels.
But, like most other companies that offer vehicles with add-on options, you can probably talk to the team at Four Wheel to include some things that may not be on the list, all within functioning parameters, of course.
Personally, if I were searching the market for a truck camper, and one that can take a beating while maintaining comfort, then the plush and warm Grandby camper is home that I would put on my list for consideration.
