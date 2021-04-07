CyberLandr Overlander Turns Your Cybertruck Into Self-Sufficient Mobile Home

Meet the CyberLandr; no word on why the misspelling was necessary. It’s an overlander built for the Cybertruck by an aftermarket company known as Stream It, Inc. Designed to match the Cybertruck in both general lines and the smallest details such as marble-like finishes, this retractable camper comes with everything you need for a pretty comfortable life on the road. And plenty on top of that, as well.
Just last month, Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck will be able to tow and power a fifth wheel, be it an RV or a tiny home. Stream It has another take on this fifth wheel: what if it was there in functionality but you wouldn’t have to tow it or even see it, unless you were using it? So it placed the CyberLandr in the massive bed of the electric pickup truck, and made if retractable so that, when not in use, you could easily stow it away under the electric tonneau cover.
with a towable.
The CyberLandr packs everything you need for life on the road, whether it entainls working, vacationing with the family, or – yes, this has been mentioned – running for shelter in case of some apocalyptic-like situation. Think fire, floods and civil unrest, and maybe a hypothetical zombie attack as well. Since Elon Musk himself imagined the Cybertruck for such a purpose, it makes sense for the CyberLandr to be a match.
Facing the truck, you have the complete kitchen, with invisible two-burner stove, a sink with multi-purpose racks for drying and storage, refrigerator, and a generous countertop. Next to it are two freestanding chairs with swivel tops: these chairs can be used as they are for dining or for work, or can be taken outside. They also recline, when you want to relax in front of the wall-mounted TV, and can convert into a bed at nighttime. The company says the CyberLandr can sleep two adults and two children: the adults would sleep on the suspended bed, with the kids on an inflatable mattress underneath it. The entire floor is heated, even in the shower.
this camper is, it even packs a spa-like bathroom. Sitting on the tailgate is a small bathroom with a foldable sink, a dry-flush toilet (so there’s no black water and no need for a dedicated tank), and a recirculating shower with a four-stage filter, which means you get to have pressurized hot water for as long as you need. A 40-gallon (151.4-liter) freshwater tank is available, and there’s UV sterilization for potable water.
The CyberLandr is powered by the battery on the Cybertruck, but it also has 500 Watts of solar panels on the roof to top it up. Everything inside, from the lights to the shower and the kitchen faucet can be operated and monitored on an accompanying app. The same app grants access inside the camper, and deploys and hides it from sight within minutes. Stream It says that the camper can be installed easily and removed later with the same ease, should you need the bed of the truck for something else.
Though tiny compared to many towables, the CyberLandr does have the upper hand in terms of the kind of technology it packs. For instance, it includes a StarLink dish for Internet access, and the many windows are electrochromic, allowing you to dim them for privacy at the touch of a button. Over-the-air updates are supported, and there’s also a brief mention of a 360-degree surveillance system.
SUV era of the eco-friendly adventure vehicle so people can enjoy more of the nature they love while treading more lightly upon it.”
Pricing for the CyberLandr starts at $49,995, but several discount packages are available. Reservations are now open for just $100, with the delivery date tied directly to that of the Cybertruck. The same goes for the final design of the camper.
Just last month, Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck will be able to tow and power a fifth wheel, be it an RV or a tiny home. Stream It has another take on this fifth wheel: what if it was there in functionality but you wouldn’t have to tow it or even see it, unless you were using it? So it placed the CyberLandr in the massive bed of the electric pickup truck, and made if retractable so that, when not in use, you could easily stow it away under the electric tonneau cover.
with a towable.
The CyberLandr packs everything you need for life on the road, whether it entainls working, vacationing with the family, or – yes, this has been mentioned – running for shelter in case of some apocalyptic-like situation. Think fire, floods and civil unrest, and maybe a hypothetical zombie attack as well. Since Elon Musk himself imagined the Cybertruck for such a purpose, it makes sense for the CyberLandr to be a match.
Facing the truck, you have the complete kitchen, with invisible two-burner stove, a sink with multi-purpose racks for drying and storage, refrigerator, and a generous countertop. Next to it are two freestanding chairs with swivel tops: these chairs can be used as they are for dining or for work, or can be taken outside. They also recline, when you want to relax in front of the wall-mounted TV, and can convert into a bed at nighttime. The company says the CyberLandr can sleep two adults and two children: the adults would sleep on the suspended bed, with the kids on an inflatable mattress underneath it. The entire floor is heated, even in the shower.
this camper is, it even packs a spa-like bathroom. Sitting on the tailgate is a small bathroom with a foldable sink, a dry-flush toilet (so there’s no black water and no need for a dedicated tank), and a recirculating shower with a four-stage filter, which means you get to have pressurized hot water for as long as you need. A 40-gallon (151.4-liter) freshwater tank is available, and there’s UV sterilization for potable water.
The CyberLandr is powered by the battery on the Cybertruck, but it also has 500 Watts of solar panels on the roof to top it up. Everything inside, from the lights to the shower and the kitchen faucet can be operated and monitored on an accompanying app. The same app grants access inside the camper, and deploys and hides it from sight within minutes. Stream It says that the camper can be installed easily and removed later with the same ease, should you need the bed of the truck for something else.
Though tiny compared to many towables, the CyberLandr does have the upper hand in terms of the kind of technology it packs. For instance, it includes a StarLink dish for Internet access, and the many windows are electrochromic, allowing you to dim them for privacy at the touch of a button. Over-the-air updates are supported, and there’s also a brief mention of a 360-degree surveillance system.
SUV era of the eco-friendly adventure vehicle so people can enjoy more of the nature they love while treading more lightly upon it.”
Pricing for the CyberLandr starts at $49,995, but several discount packages are available. Reservations are now open for just $100, with the delivery date tied directly to that of the Cybertruck. The same goes for the final design of the camper.