This past year and a half have been hectic for everyone. With restriction after restriction on travels, people’s need and want to get out of town is greater than ever. One of the answers to this problem seems to be the camper van.

2021 RoadTrek Play Camper Van Unleashes Freedom and Comfort Into the Wild

20 Mar 2021, 19:03 UTC ·
The vehicle here is known as the 2021 Play from none other than Roadtrek. Don’t know this team? Well, the brand has officially been around since 1980, but its conception began in 1974 when Jac Hanemaayer decided to create his own motorhome vehicles. In 2019, the Roadtrek brand was acquired by Groupe Rapido in order to continue producing vehicles like the Play.

To kick things off, the wonder you see is built on a Ram ProMaster 3500 extended van chassis with an automatic 6-speed transmission. This 3.6-liter, V6, 24-valve engine cranks out 280 hp (283 PS) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque @ 6400 RPM. Think you need any more to lug around the GCWR of 11,500 lb (5,216 kg)? Didn't think so.

An exterior length of 20.75 ft (6.32 m), width of 6.92 ft (2.11 m)), and height, with roof AC, of 9.42 ft (2.87 m), give way to an interior that allows for 6.2 ft (1.88 m) of headroom and filled with more than enough features to live life on the road until restrictions are lifted.

Exterior features include a retractable power awning, large windows with “peek through” vents, and an 11,000 BTU AC unit. Step bars for easy entry, magnetic bug screens, and even an outdoor shower are available, not to mention a solar ready setup to push you into off-grid living.

Waterworks are handled by a 37-gallon (140-liter) freshwater tank, a 14-gallon (53-liter) gray water tank, and finally an 8.5-gallon (32-liter) black water tank, will aid the needs for three permanent guests.

One thing that sets the Play apart from other vehicles in its class, is the lack of an excessive number of floorplans; only one option exists for this camper. Frankly, you don’t need to offer your customers more than one floorplan if it’s versatile enough to match any needs that may arise during the journey.

Inside, one of the main features is the center aisle layout. Because an isle splits the bedding that’s found at the rear, a space large enough to complete a Yoga workout, or store gear, is revealed. Another function of this is accessibility. This aisle allows for a complete walk-through the camper, be it from the rear or front of the space.

The kitchen is equipped with more than the necessary equipment needed to cook a five-star meal and includes a microwave oven, two-burner recessed propane stovetop, and sink with faucet. A flip-up counter extension, slide-out pantry, and large pot and pan drawer are sure to meet your meal-plan needs.

For sleeping, two twin beds can be found at the rear. These can be kept separate, for example, if traveling with a friend, or can be combined to form a king, if traveling with your partner. A king bed is usually suitable for up to three folks, but if you don’t want to feel cramped, an optional feature transforms the two front seats into an extra single bed. The bathroom is a fully enclosed system with marine toilet, sink, and shower. Nothing too fancy, but inclusive of everything you need.

For leisure time, the Play is equipped with a TV, but the dining table can couple as a workstation or place to enjoy a movie. This can also be done on any of the twin beds by adjusting the headrests. Heck, why not just open all the windows and doors and read a book, or just enjoy a view of the wilderness around.

Several other features like a 12-volt macerator sewage pump and gravity dump, power inverter, 400 AGM battery system, and monitor panel for these features, is also found. Even though the manufacturer’s website shows only a couple of optional features, they’ll probably be more than happy to work out whatever other needs you may have. Heck, for a $104,986 starting MSRP, they better be.

