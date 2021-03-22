Domino Trailer by Offline Campers Opens Up to Double Living Space at Camp

Sam and Jenna Reynolds are the founders of Offline Campers, a small company that proudly designs and builds camper trailers in Australia for the Australian outback. They started on this journey young before they even got the idea of building campers. Back in the day, they would just strap a tent onto the roof rack of their 60 series Land Cruiser, which they would call “The Meat Wagon,” and it was enough for the two of them.
The kids came into the picture next and, while they were still young, the family could make do with the tent. As time went by, though, it became clear that they needed something else, and it wasn’t available on the market: they needed something easy to deploy, much like “throwing a swag on the ground, but with the luxury of a camper trailer.” It also had to have a hard floor and grow with them as a family.
first camper is The Raker, a soft-floor camper trailer that expands to fit an entire family at camp.
Domino is the second offering in the lineup, introduced at the end of last year. Using the same platform as The Raker, it has the advantage of a hard floor, which is actually the trailer's roof when not used in camp mode. We’ll explain.
Domino has two modes of use: travel mode and camp mode. In travel mode, which is ideal for a quick night’s stop and rest or a “no set-up” stay, you get a queen-size bed with storage underneath. You simply open the rear doors, get inside, and lock the doors from within.
as simple as it gets.
The side awning further expands the available space; it is part of the standard package and turns the outdoor kitchen into a genuine dining “room.” Depending on how large your family and your budget are, you can add additional stuff, like a kids’ room, awning walls, an exterior bathroom from the same tent material, privacy curtain, awning mat, solar blanket, and internal tent storage pockets.
The kitchen comes standard with a Smev dual-burner stove and sink, but it’s upgradable depending on your needs. You also get a worktop and generous storage space for groceries, along with a fridge and freezer. Storage inside is also quite generous: two cupboards run the length of the queen-size bed. You also get a toolbox mounted in the front.
Domino comes with a 105-liter (28-gallon) freshwater tank feeding the kitchen sink and outdoor shower, but the water/trailer heater is offered as an extra. Other extras include airbag suspension, air conditioning, and mobile Wi-Fi if you’re feeling like taking your work out of the home and into the wild like the modern nomad that you dream of being.
In short, if you’re more of a weekend explorer, the base Domino should work just fine. But if you’re in it for the long run, with a large party of friends or family members, then you can upgrade and customize depending on your exact needs. The base model starts at AU$64,400, which is roughly $50,000 at today’s exchange rate.
