MINI Equips the Cooper SE and SE Countryman ALL4 for Green Vacations on the Road

With the summer almost set in, vacation plans start to take shape and MINI takes note of that. The car maker just announced its green holiday fleet, neatly equipped with carrier systems for roof tent mounting and other camping essentials.
MINI chose its Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 and Cooper SE electrified drive models as its sustainable holiday representatives, and each of them can be properly equipped for countryside trips with MINI’s Genuine Accessories.
Both cars have optional model-specific carrier systems. By choosing the ALL4 Trim or Classic Plus Package, the Countryman can be accessorized with a multi-purpose roof rail that also lets you easily mount a roof tent on the car. Mobile night quarters are also available for the MINI Cooper SE along with other matching carrier systems.
The available fold-out aluminum ladder makes it easy to climb into your roof tent, which can easily be lifted with the help of gas strings. The two sleeping berths and the mosquito nets make sure you have a comfortable, uninterrupted night’s sleep.
The SE model has a spacious luggage compartment that can be expanded from 211 to 731 liters (55 to 193 gallons) after you fold down the rear seat backrest. You can store all your camping gear from sleeping bags to provisions and so on. The Countryman ALL4 offers a luggage compartment volume of 405 to 1,275 liters (106 to 336 gallons).
The MINI Cooper SE has a range of 203 to 234 km (126 to 145 miles) while the hybrid Countryman has an electric range of up to 59 km (36 miles).
As far as consumption goes, the MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 has a fuel consumption combined: 1.9 -1.7 liters/100 km (0.5 -0.4 gallon)/62 miles. The MINI Cooper SE has a power consumption combined: 17.6 -15.2 kWh/100 km (62 miles).
