2022 MINI Oxford Hardtops Seek to Entice U.S. Buyers With 2018MY-Level MSRPs

BMW Group’s British brand got the mojo working for the 2022 MINI 2-Door and 4-Door Hardtops (and the Convertible) since January in the United States. Surprisingly, they came with a lot of styling and tech upgrades but also bumped the base price by $500 for certain trim levels. That includes the entry-level 2-Door Hardtop, now available with an MSRP of $22,900. 5 photos



Basically, MINI USA has come up with a neat way to lower the base price point for the 2-Door and 4-Door Hardtops, which usually kick off at $22,900 and $23,900, respectively. Anyone looking to own a



That’s without taking into account the $850 Destination & Handling fee, of course, but it’s still a sensible offer, nonetheless. Besides, one doesn’t have to give up any of the novelties to get the special pricing, since the 2022 MINI Oxford Edition Hardtops still get “all the updates to the exterior, interior and infotainment and driving safety features” that were part of the recent enhancement procedure.



And, in case anyone else keeps track of pricing—just like MINI did—the Oxfords actually come with the same MSRP as 2018MY models, allowing the company to claim total value savings of no less than $6,150.



