2021 Cadillac Escalade Buyers Are Spending $102,000 on Average for Their New SUV

While it’s true that buyers tend to stay away from entry-level specifications when it comes to luxury SUVs, there’s just something about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade that makes people spend nearly $25,000 more, on average, to get behind the wheel of GM’s most prestigious people hauler.
According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new Escalade in Q1 of 2021 was $102,183. Meanwhile, the 2021 Escalade retails from $76,195 (minus the destination charge) if you go for the standard-length model. What’s equally interesting is that people are spending way over sticker for the new Escalade despite no available discounts, at least so far.
The previous-generation Escalade saw many rebates come its way throughout the years, yet this newer model is still just fresh out the oven, and Cadillac is clearly not interested in shrinking any profit margins at the moment. Furthermore, manufacturer incentive bulletins show that no rebates or APR deals will be available this month, as per CarsDirect.
There’s also a slight advantage for those who will lease a 2021 Escalade as opposed to buying it because the former offers rates as low as 1.75% for the ESV Premium Luxury trim, which is actually better than the 2.6% rate you get on the same trim in the regular Escalade variant.
So then, what is it about the new Escalade that Cadillac buyers find so appealing? Aside from the same factors as before (badge, size, comfort), this all-new 2021 iteration also boasts an impressive range of onboard technology features, as well as superior interior quality compared to its predecessor.
Some of the highlights of the 2021 Escalade include the $2,795 Performance Upgrade Package (performance air intake system, cat-back performance exhaust), the $1,750 Power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, $2,000 Night Vision system, and of course, the $2,500 Super Cruise Driver Assistance system.
The previous-generation Escalade saw many rebates come its way throughout the years, yet this newer model is still just fresh out the oven, and Cadillac is clearly not interested in shrinking any profit margins at the moment. Furthermore, manufacturer incentive bulletins show that no rebates or APR deals will be available this month, as per CarsDirect.
There’s also a slight advantage for those who will lease a 2021 Escalade as opposed to buying it because the former offers rates as low as 1.75% for the ESV Premium Luxury trim, which is actually better than the 2.6% rate you get on the same trim in the regular Escalade variant.
So then, what is it about the new Escalade that Cadillac buyers find so appealing? Aside from the same factors as before (badge, size, comfort), this all-new 2021 iteration also boasts an impressive range of onboard technology features, as well as superior interior quality compared to its predecessor.
Some of the highlights of the 2021 Escalade include the $2,795 Performance Upgrade Package (performance air intake system, cat-back performance exhaust), the $1,750 Power-retractable assist steps with LED perimeter lighting, $2,000 Night Vision system, and of course, the $2,500 Super Cruise Driver Assistance system.