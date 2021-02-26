4 2021 Cadillac Escalade Looks More Modern and Clean in This Redesign

2021 Cadillac Escalade Rendered With Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Face, Needs Exorcism

Cadillac unveiled the all-new fifth-generation Escalade a little over a year ago, featuring a completely redesigned exterior and interior. Its design did raise a few eyebrows, especially since you could make the case of its predecessor looking more imposing. 7 photos



Still, you can see for yourself, courtesy of Superrenderscars, how bad of a marriage this really is, especially when you increase the overall size of both the grille and the headlights on the Mercedes. It would have probably been better to go with a smaller size, but the form factor wouldn’t have matched anyway, even though the GLS’ hood and bumper were also used.



Also, in case you can’t tell, that’s the



In reality, if what you’re looking for is a more aggressively styled Escalade, you could, for instance, revert to the previous-generation 2020 car, which is still for sale in the U.S. alongside the all-new 2021 variant. The latter is priced from $76,195, while the 2020 Escalade will set you back upwards of $75,195. You could also get the 2021 Escalade in Sport trim, with a black mesh grille and other black accents.



Performance-wise, we recommend opting for a 4WD model, powered by GM’s 6.2-liter V8 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, which is still a far cry from the Mercedes- AMG GLS 63’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 603 hp and up to 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.



The big Merc needs just 4.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), while the V8-powered Escalade is considerably slower. We have



