New Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60i

Aside from the AMG-specific steering wheel with the little display dial, the GLE 63 also has different menus for the MBUX infotainment and can be configured with a variety of sporty trim pieces. But at the end of the day, it's still a super-luxurious, technologically advanced 7-seater that just happens to sprint as fast a sports car. It's a new generation of an older concept, the GL 63. This was never hugely popular, but German 3-row luxury vehicles are very cool right now for some reason. TheGLS 63 4Matic+ is a flagship of sorts, though we do expect to see a Maybach GLS 680 within the year.While it basically has no direct rivals right now, BMW is reportedly working on the X7 M60i , which is not a true M car but has a thumping V12 under its hood.Just like the smaller GLE 63 that came out only moments ago, the performance version of the GLS comes with a 4-liter bi-turbo V8 that also takes advantage of EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. Even though its 22 hp will fill out gaps in output, the number you're looking for is still the same as the E63 S: 603 horsepower... or 612 if you're German.This, along with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque goes to all four wheels via a 9-speed AMG-tuned gearbox. The 0 to 62mph sprint takes 4.2 seconds, a few tenths slower than the GLE of the same engine output. While we can't imagine this being hooned around a track, some crazy Russian will probably find a way to drift it around Moscow for sure, assisted by the AMG electronic rear-axle locking differential.We'd describe the exterior makeover as "tastefully restrained." It feels like just another GLS, but with unusual trim like the Panamericana grille or the slightly bigger lower intake. Wheel sizes do go up to 23 inches, but that seems normal for such a largeAside from the AMG-specific steering wheel with the little display dial, the GLE 63 also has different menus for the MBUX infotainment and can be configured with a variety of sporty trim pieces. But at the end of the day, it's still a super-luxurious, technologically advanced 7-seater that just happens to sprint as fast a sports car.