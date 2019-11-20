autoevolution

New Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60i

20 Nov 2019, 21:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Despite going into EVs and compacts, Mercedes is still almost synonymous with big, powerful SUVs, filled with amazing gadgets. Today, new benchmarks are set by the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
14 photos
New Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60iNew Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Debuts, Is Waiting for the BMW X7 M60i
It's a new generation of an older concept, the GL 63. This was never hugely popular, but German 3-row luxury vehicles are very cool right now for some reason. The AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ is a flagship of sorts, though we do expect to see a Maybach GLS 680 within the year.

While it basically has no direct rivals right now, BMW is reportedly working on the X7 M60i, which is not a true M car but has a thumping V12 under its hood.

Just like the smaller GLE 63 that came out only moments ago, the performance version of the GLS comes with a 4-liter bi-turbo V8 that also takes advantage of EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. Even though its 22 hp will fill out gaps in output, the number you're looking for is still the same as the E63 S: 603 horsepower... or 612 if you're German.

This, along with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque goes to all four wheels via a 9-speed AMG-tuned gearbox. The 0 to 62mph sprint takes 4.2 seconds, a few tenths slower than the GLE of the same engine output. While we can't imagine this being hooned around a track, some crazy Russian will probably find a way to drift it around Moscow for sure, assisted by the AMG electronic rear-axle locking differential.

We'd describe the exterior makeover as "tastefully restrained." It feels like just another GLS, but with unusual trim like the Panamericana grille or the slightly bigger lower intake. Wheel sizes do go up to 23 inches, but that seems normal for such a large SUV.

Aside from the AMG-specific steering wheel with the little display dial, the GLE 63 also has different menus for the MBUX infotainment and can be configured with a variety of sporty trim pieces. But at the end of the day, it's still a super-luxurious, technologically advanced 7-seater that just happens to sprint as fast a sports car.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 GLS 63 AMG GLS-Class 2019 LA Auto Show
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day