2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and 63 S Debut, Look Evenly Matched With BMW X5 M

The RS Q8, Audi's first-ever high-performance SUV had only a few hours under the spotlight, as the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 is here to steal its thunder. Even so, the battle between the three German kings (BMW X5 M included) is bound to be fiercely contested.
Before we go over the numbers, let's take a second to appreciate the beauty of this thing. Sure, it's an SUV, and it will never hold a candle to the SLS Black Series, but the GLE 63 is way better looking than non-AMG versions of the vehicle.
The stand-out feature has to be the front bumper, with a lower fascia that resembles an open shark mouth. This is due to the double-frame around the sides. The Panamericana grille pushes a new type of Mercedes badge forwards while connecting to other AMG icons.
With streamlined taillights and a quad exhaust system, the GLE 63 somehow resembles the GT 63 4-door while also reminding us of the ML 55 that started this AMG-SUV journey.
As for the interior, it doesn't feel particularly sporty, though almost none of the AMGs do. Instead, you have a new steering wheel and minor carbon trim added to what's probably the most luxurious SUV cabin. The infotainment could be the edge the GLE 63 needed over the X5 M and RS Q8.
So what about the engine? Well, this is everything we expected and nothing extra. Like the GLE 580, we have a 4-liter V8 matched to the latest 48-volt EQ Boost starter alternator. Despite this adding 22 hp, total output is the same as for the E63 sedan/wagon. To be precise, we have a base GLE 63 with 563-hp in America or 571 HP in Europe. Most people are going to want the slightly more powerful but also expensive GLE 63 S with 603-hp/ 612 HP plus a healthy dose of torque 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
Acceleration from 0 to 62mph(100km/h) takes 4.0 or 3.8 seconds, respectively. These numbers are within a tenth of the BMW X5 M/M Competition. Somehow, the RS Q8, which only has one set up, also does the sprint in 3.8 seconds.
The stand-out feature has to be the front bumper, with a lower fascia that resembles an open shark mouth. This is due to the double-frame around the sides. The Panamericana grille pushes a new type of Mercedes badge forwards while connecting to other AMG icons.
With streamlined taillights and a quad exhaust system, the GLE 63 somehow resembles the GT 63 4-door while also reminding us of the ML 55 that started this AMG-SUV journey.
As for the interior, it doesn't feel particularly sporty, though almost none of the AMGs do. Instead, you have a new steering wheel and minor carbon trim added to what's probably the most luxurious SUV cabin. The infotainment could be the edge the GLE 63 needed over the X5 M and RS Q8.
So what about the engine? Well, this is everything we expected and nothing extra. Like the GLE 580, we have a 4-liter V8 matched to the latest 48-volt EQ Boost starter alternator. Despite this adding 22 hp, total output is the same as for the E63 sedan/wagon. To be precise, we have a base GLE 63 with 563-hp in America or 571 HP in Europe. Most people are going to want the slightly more powerful but also expensive GLE 63 S with 603-hp/ 612 HP plus a healthy dose of torque 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
Acceleration from 0 to 62mph(100km/h) takes 4.0 or 3.8 seconds, respectively. These numbers are within a tenth of the BMW X5 M/M Competition. Somehow, the RS Q8, which only has one set up, also does the sprint in 3.8 seconds.