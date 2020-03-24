2 2021 Cadillac Escalade Looks More Modern and Clean in This Redesign

Lexani Now Taking Preorders for 2021 Escalade Stretched Customs

It hasn't taken specialized shops long to start coming up with custom versions of the recently-revealed 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Lexani Motorcars has just started accepting preorders for ultraluxurious builds. 11 photos



A TrackVision satellite TV system, together with a 48" Samsung 4k LED curved smart TV. Reclining captain seats with power footrests, wrapped in Italian leather of various types, colors and stitch patterns, together with a custom front cabin, covered in matching leather and expensive wood. What about gold, you ask? 24k trim is available for the discerning, uncompromising (and loaded) client.



Want to feel like all the planets in the galaxy revolve around you? Bask in your very own constellations, courtesy of over 1,400 individual dimmable fiber optic lights lining the ceiling of your motorized palace. Or have a drink at your custom bar station, which, like everything else in a Lexani interior, is wrapped in leather and wood.



When you have to put the party on hold for some pesky million-dollar transactions or other such work of mortals, you can use the retractable writing tables or one of the multiple touch screens. Better yet, have one of your serfs sit in one of the two guest seats and draft up that acquisition agreement for you. Of course, not before they pour you a glass of Juglar Cuvee (Dom Perignon is for plebeians).



