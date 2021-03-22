Lexus LX570 and Escalade Luxury Family Hauler SUVs Have Old vs. New School Brawl

The last time we met the TFL guys, they were busy doing a walkaround of the newly arrived on the test lot Lexus LX570 and Cadillac Escalade. These behemoths command huge sticker prices, both easily going over the $100k threshold in the tested configurations. So what’s on offer, both inside and when casually driving them around?
With relatives on the truck side (the Chevy Silverado for Cadillac’s Escalade and the Tundra plus Land Cruiser for the LX570), it's no wonder anyone shopping for these two hulking SUVs is looking for the best way to haul their family, instead of checking out the mountain peaks or hauling stuff in the back of a bed.
That’s exactly the perspective the hosts from TFL, Roman and Tommy, adopt for this installment of the LX570-Escalade comparison. After all, they’re also father and son, so they should know a little something about getting from here to there in a vehicle as a family.
Naturally, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on the same page as to which of the two SUVs is the better family hauler. On one side, we have the father, Roman, rooting for the new kid on the block, a.k.a. the sixth-generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The old school side is represented by the younger member of the Mica family, as Tommy makes a case for the older (but not yet obsolete) 2021 Lexus LX570.
They start with a casual walkaround of their own, giving some of the more technical information, such as the engine ratings (probably just in case one missed their earlier feature), but we’re actually more interested once they reach the back.
That’s because from the 3:30 mark, the two hosts check out the trunk space and (more importantly) the usable space of the rear-most seats. As it turns out, the Escalade offers slightly more to an adult that gets chastised all the way there, but the LX570 has the more practical approach to the tailgate and odd electrically powered jump seats (an ode to its Land Cruiser connection).
On this occasion, the two also get out on the street with the Lexus (from the 8:10 mark) and the Caddy (9:35), but we have a feeling this is just the appetizer for more action with the “Dua Lipa” and “Frank Sinatra” of body-on-frame giant SUVs.
