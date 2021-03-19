Canelo Alvarez’s Brand-New 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Is Fit for a Champ

What is it about professional fighters and large SUVs? It’s got to be the comfort, right? Getting punched for a living isn’t very relaxing, so privacy and security probably get prioritized over other factors when you’re out on the road.
With a record of 58 fights, 55 wins (37 by KO), one loss, and three draws, Alvarez is widely regarded as the best boxer in the world that’s currently active, with several institutions ranking him as no.1 in multiple categories.
The only defeat of his professional career was against none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. It was a Light Middleweight contest that took place back in 2013 in front of a sold-out crowd at the MGM Garden. Mayweather defeated Alvarez after twelve rounds via the judges’ decision.
Fast-forward to earlier this month, and according to Champion Motoring, Alvarez bought himself a brand-spanking-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV, with what appears to be a Crystal White Tricoat exterior colorway (a $1,225 optional extra). The SUV also wears gloss black accents, tinted windows, and a set of 12-spoke 22-inch Dark Android finish wheels.
Based on the inscription on the back, we’re able to assess that this is a gasoline-powered model, featuring a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission. In terms of performance, you’re looking at 420 hp (425 PS) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, and probably four-wheel drive, too—you can get a rear-wheel drive model if you prefer it that way.
As for this full-size premium SUV's interior, the current unified super middleweight world champion went with a Brandy-colored leather upholstery finish for the seats and door panels. Overall, a pretty nice specification, perhaps even a little unassuming.
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV is priced from $80,490 in 2WD Luxury trim, while the flagship Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum models both cost upwards of $107,290, all-wheel drive included.
