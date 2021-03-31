Kim Kardashian’s New Custom Cadillac Escalade Is a Silver Vision of Luxury

The Cadillac Escalade ESV (short for “Escalade Stretch Vehicle”) is a luxury SUV. As such, it’s a pretty special deal on its own, but not if you’re a celebrity, and especially not if you’re the kind of A-list, custom-loving celebrity that Kim Kardashian is.
The reality star turned fashion and makeup mogul is about to welcome a new ride into her already packed and impressive stable: a brand new Cadillac Escalade. The Instagram post below from Platinum Motorsport doesn’t say whether Kim has taken delivery of the car yet, but one thing is clear: it’s been personalized to reflect her personality.
Several photos of the custom ride are included with the post. Shot by paid2shoot, they’re overly dramatic and edited, showing the custom Escalade rocking gorgeous silver paint, aftermarket wheels, and probably a gazillion other details the eye can’t pick. The paint is called KK Silver, and knowing Kim, she probably picked it for the moniker alone because it matches her KK initials.
New 26-inch wheels from Platinum Motorsports and a lowered ride come with the package. Interior shots aren’t included, so whether the custom work is carried inside is anyone’s guess right now.
We’re at the end of March 2021. For Christmas 2020, Santa dropped five (5!) 2021 Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS SUVs in Kim’s stocking, according to a report from earlier this year. All cars were a gift from now estranged husband Kanye West, but no other details were included, like whether they were the same spec. Estimated at some $1 million, you’d think five new cars would be enough even for a Kardashian, but this new, gorgeous Escalade shows that’s not the case.
Kim Kardashian is now too much of a serious businesswoman to be showing off her cars on social media, so don’t expect sightings of either the Escalade or the GLSs here. That means that there’s a better chance for the world to see either is when and if she’s spotted out driving them.
