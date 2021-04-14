2022 MINI John Cooper Works Debuts With a Hint of BMW Kidney Grille Design

Everybody knows that MINI is owned by BMW. It's part of the modern appeal of the brand. But while the German technology is there, there's never been any connection in the design department. The 2022 MINI John Cooper Works makes its online debut today and we feel that finally bridges that gap.
For the most part, MINI facelifts have been just small cosmetic updates, and this is no exception. We're dealing with what's still one of the most exciting small cars on the market, so it's enough to update the bumpers a little bit.
But we want to draw your attention to the shapes at the front. Nearly all the modern MINIs, from 2001 until recently, had two round middle grilles, which are now joined into one element that goes all the way to the chin spoiler. In addition, the side vents that cool the brakes are now square.
All these changes are frankly ugly, at least when you make the first contact with the design. But they mirror the new BMW front ends in both shape and unapologetic nature. We're reminded not only of SUVs like the X7, but also the M3/M4 and especially the recently revealed iX flagship EV. It's like the 2022 John Cooper Works is saying "This is me now. Want to start something?"
JCW-specific changes also include the side skirts and a large, very imposing rear diffuser. The new taillights are shared with other updated MINI hatchbacks, together with some of the interior tweaks.
Nothing has changed on the engine front. The JCW still packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged motor making 228 horsepower (231 PS) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is available to those seeking a weekend toy. But if you're interested in drag racing GTIs, you'll probably need the optional 8-speed automatic, which makes the car a couple of tenths faster (6.1s vs. 6.3s to 62 mph/100 km/h).
Thankfully, engineers were also involved in the development of the car, so the 2022 JCW will be available with an Adaptive Suspension system that features an extra valve that smooths out pressure peaks within the damper when driving over minor bumps. It also comes with four-piston red brakes and a pair of 85 mm stainless steel tailpipes.
