2022 MINI John Cooper Works Priced From $32,900 Stateside

Revealed last week, the facelifted John Cooper Works now has a price tag. The base specification will set you back $32,900, excluding $850 for the destination charge. That is top dollar for a subcompact hatchback with a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill.
That kind of money could get you a brand-new Ford Mustang, Mazda MX-5 Miata, or a Subaru BRZ, which are great in their respect. MINI offers three grades in total for the fixed-head body style and canvas-roofed convertible, and the most expensive John Cooper Works retails at $44,900.
In addition to a love-it-or-hate-it grille inspired by the kidney grille of recent BMW models, the JCW lineup has been refreshed with modified scuttles on the side panels and a striking aerodynamic diffuser in the rear apron. The dual-exit central exhaust system is pretty neat as well, as it’s the case with the Union Jack-styled taillights. Open the driver’s door, and you are welcomed inside by a body-hugging seat that fronts a three-spoke steering wheel and an oval-shaped instrument cluster.
The retro theme continues with the round housing of the infotainment system, which is flanked by two vents for the HVAC system. Touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel come standard, and while they look cool, the gloss-black panels are a magnet for greasy fingers and scratches.
Depending on the specification, MINI is much obliged to improve the John Cooper Works lineup with the likes of Stop & Go for the Active Cruise Control, a heated steering wheel, and lane departure warning. Another point of interest comes in the form of Adaptive Suspension with frequency-selective damper technology, which is optionally available despite the prohibitive sticker price of a small car with little in the way of practicality.
Developed in collaboration with Italian supplier Brembo, the four-piston brake calipers are standard. The 17-inch alloy wheels also come standard, and if you intend to ruin the ride quality of your already uncomfortable JCW, the optional 18-inch wheels are the easiest way of doing so.
