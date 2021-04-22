5 After BMW, MINI Also Launches Updated Mobile App With Plenty of New Features

2022 MINI John Cooper Works Priced From $32,900 Stateside

Revealed last week, the facelifted John Cooper Works now has a price tag. The base specification will set you back $32,900, excluding $850 for the destination charge. That is top dollar for a subcompact hatchback with a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill. 81 photos



