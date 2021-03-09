autoevolution
With all the travel restrictions happening worldwide, it’s no wonder some people want to live in a mobile home. Nissan is looking to meet that market demand with a new camper van.

Nissan NV350 OGUshow Concept Envisions the Most Versatile Camper Van Ever

Ladies and gents, the vehicle before you is a Nissan NV350 Caravan, a vehicle some automotive enthusiasts see as quite the Quasimodo. The 350 itself is known to be able to transport up to 18 people or just a ton of cargo.

Recently, Nissan decided to find yet another use for the 350 and turn it into an all-purpose camper van. Since the manufacturer doesn’t have a camper van division, it teamed up with Japan's OGUshow. Think of this team as something like a Japanese Mopar, but with a focus on pimping out transporter vehicles.

How did Nissan get here? Well, in the quest to keep up with evolving mobile trends and do so quickly, it seems the auto giant decided to explore possibilities extending from commercial use into leisure and lifestyle. With the help of OGUshow, the NV350 OGUshow ES Mobility Concept was born. That “ES” refers to a category of components that can be installed as DIY.

For now, this vehicle is a concept, and the corresponding ES components haven’t been released just yet. When they are, you should be able to create your own concept if you buy an NV350 and the corresponding interior components.

As for the offspring of this venture, a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 2WD or a 2.5-liter diesel engine with either 2WD or 4WD are the powertrain options which will be available. The gas engine puts out 128 hp (130 PS), while the diesel option cranks out 127 hp (129 PS), but torque ratings are a different story altogether. The gas option is capable of 131 lb-ft (178 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm, while the diesel produces double that, 262.5 lb-ft (356 Nm) at 1,400-2,200 rpm.

As for the possible options you can explore with the DIY interior, Nissan has a few plans. One of the ideas it has in mind is to meet the needs of the fisherman's lifestyle. Inside this variation, every piece of furniture and feature is geared towards a relaxing day (or days) catching the local fish. Fishing rod supports, bait boxes and storage, worktable, and bed will all be available to you. Plenty of storage space underneath the bedding is suitable for a cooler and even a portable toilet.

The second variation is, of course, that of a camper. Here, the two teams explored meeting the needs of the weekend camper. They offer a bedding platform that can be removed, creating a garage for your bicycle or other vehicles. Battery packs are used to power electric appliances, and again, there's plenty of storage space for any tools or equipment you may have. An ES option also exists for an outdoor tarp that extends from the top of the rear hatch to the ground, creating a shaded outdoor space perfect for taking a siesta.

The final option is a bit different and more of a niche lifestyle; that of the surfer. Here, the NV350 is equipped with tools and features needed to offer support to our wave-riding humans. The same bedding setup seems to be in place, while supports are meant for surfboards, wet suits, towels, and appliances you may need for a weekend away from it all.

Other features included in all three variations include step protectors, window panels, floor mats with storage underneath, telescopic LED lights, a mobility table, and a beefed-up suspension, to name but a few. Like most other campers, this one too includes an array of options.

As for myself, I find this concept rather well-timed since most other vehicle manufacturers are also exploring the camper or mobile home lifestyle, be it from within their own facilities or through collaborations such as these.

