Airstream Puts You on Mobile Home Cloud Nine With the 2021 Flying Cloud Trailer

Yes, folks, this towable is truly an Airstream, and since everyone has heard of this company throughout their lives, an introduction isn’t needed. This trailer, however, does need an introduction. It's known as the 2021 Flying Cloud, and it seems to be the most popular and family-friendly option this team offers. With an experience in this business since the late 1920s, you can bet that Airstream went to town with this one. But draw that conclusion on your own.
Just to make things clear, the Cloud starts off with a price of $81,200 for the least expensive floorplan. Still, that only buys you one of the 15 available options. With floorplans ranging in size from 23 feet (7 meters) to 30 feet (9.14 meters), and guest capacities ranging from four to eight guests, you may have a difficult time making up your mind as to which is best for you.
To make things a little easier to follow, this article will be addressing the 30FB Bunk option, which is the most spacious in relation to the number of guests that can be accommodated. An exterior length of 30 ft 10 in (9.4 m) and width of 8 ft 5.5 in (2.57 m) make this trailer not just roomy but also a sight to be seen on the road. Inside, 6 ft 7.5 in (2.01 m) of headroom is enough to accommodate the average basketball player.
aluminum exterior and interior panels is the base for the trailer. A temperature-reducing roof is also in play here. As you know, Airstream likes its aluminum, which is why more components like the wheels, doors, and even handles are made from this alloy. With so much aluminum, the base weight for this floorplan (including LP and batteries) comes in at only 6,557 lb (2,974 kg).
Because you’ll be traveling with seven other people, water is of great importance. A 52-gallon (196-liter) freshwater tank should be more than enough for a few days on the road, while a 41-gallon (155-liter) gray tank and a 31-gallon (117-liter) black tank are available for waste.
One of the spaces I enjoy the most in any trailer or camper is the kitchen. Yeah, I'm a foodie. In this space, the team placed a residential-sized fridge and freezer, a 3-burner LP gas oven, a microwave or convection oven, and laminate tops and dinettes. A stainless-steel sink and Ultraleather lounge seating complete this area. Don’t bother looking for too much wall work as Airstream usually leaves their aluminum visible.
standard features is so long that you’d be here for the next hour trying to go through them all. An equally long list of optional features is available, and it includes front bunk beds, a solar power package, or a roadside awning. Several electrical, heating, and plumbing systems are also in place to make your trip a lot more comfortable, as they should be at this sort of price ($106,500 starting for the 30FB Bunk).
Speaking of comfort, you’ll also find several entertainment options. A Blu-Ray player, LG LED HD TV, JL stereo with Bluetooth, surround sound, and a subwoofer will definitely make your walls vibrate. A pull-out lounge for sleeping that can be used to accommodate the whole gang during movie night is also available. Heck, just move this trailer to your backyard and watch movies there.
For sleeping, a queen, full, and bunk beds are available. Don’t forget the dining modification that acts as an extra sleeping space. A pillow top memory foam mattress comes standard, as do the decorative throw pillows, sleeping pillows, and bedspread. Like other campers and trailers, under bed storage is standard as well, as are the blackout curtains, wardrobe, and another LG TV.
Honestly, what more could you want from a trailer that’s been honed over tens of years? Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors? Those are standard. How about a winterization kit? Yup, standard again. You’ll be hard pressed to find another feature that you may feel you need to add to the Flying Cloud.
