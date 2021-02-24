2021 Tommy Bahama Camper Van Is Airstream’s Solution to All Your Worries

What you see in the cover photo is Airstream's Tommy Bahama Interstate touring coach. Sure, you’ve seen camper vans or touring coaches before, but not quite like this. To give you an idea of the journey you’re about to embark upon, understand that there are three floorplans available for this motorhome and the least expensive starts at $169,520. The other two options are available from $200,634. Now you’re probably starting to understand this is a special vehicle.
The least expensive model is called the Interstate 19, and since it is the most accessible of the three, I will be using it as the perfect example of this lineup of vehicles. One of the main reasons for the starting price is the base vehicle and chassis for this home away from home.
If you haven’t noticed the Mercedes-Benz star on the front of this vehicle, know that the chassis is that of a Sprinter 2500, with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine sure to pull you and your belongings along with no problems. Overall, 188 German-tuned ponies and 325 lb-ft (440.6 Nm) of torque are on tap. As for capability, the GVWR is 9,050 lbs (4,105 kg), while the towing capacity is 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg).
Another thing to note is the list of standard and extra options for the Tommy. If you ever make it across the Airstream website and find the spec sheet for this vehicle, it may literally take you about an hour to read everything. So what you’ll find here in this article are just the main points of interest.
Now, several systems and features are there to make your trip a whole lot more comfortable. Systems like electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing should be standard no matter the motorcoach you purchase, so there’s really no need to mention them. What is important, however, is the tank capacity. That would be 21 gallons (79 liters) of fresh water, 16 gallons (60.5 liters) of gray water, and 9 gallons (34 liters) of black water. That should be enough to give you a few days of road tripping.
floorplan, while another three guests can be seated at the rear. Even though such a large amount of seating is offered, the Tommy can only sleep two guests in total. This is true for all floorplans.
Speaking of sleeping, the area designated for this is the folding bench found at the rear of the van. When you’re ready to pull over for the night, just unfold the rear seating, lay your bedspread, and crash out. If you have a hard time falling asleep, pull out a book or have a look at the world around you through any of the windows found throughout the space.
Okay, all these are great, but do they justify the price? Well, aside from the fact that you're getting a friggin Benz, every piece of furnishing, such as the ottomans and rear bedding, is electrically operated. Everything is set up for you at the touch of a button. Even the heated seats are standard for the driver and passenger. Wood cabinetry and suede tapestry are used throughout the vehicle, and let's not forget about the LED lighting, possible solar panels, and powered window shades. I think you’re starting to get an idea now why the price is that high.
Heck, if you’ve got nearly a quarter of a million dollars, go out and get yourself one of these mobile homes. The Airstream heritage and pedigree will take care of the rest.
The least expensive model is called the Interstate 19, and since it is the most accessible of the three, I will be using it as the perfect example of this lineup of vehicles. One of the main reasons for the starting price is the base vehicle and chassis for this home away from home.
If you haven’t noticed the Mercedes-Benz star on the front of this vehicle, know that the chassis is that of a Sprinter 2500, with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine sure to pull you and your belongings along with no problems. Overall, 188 German-tuned ponies and 325 lb-ft (440.6 Nm) of torque are on tap. As for capability, the GVWR is 9,050 lbs (4,105 kg), while the towing capacity is 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg).
Another thing to note is the list of standard and extra options for the Tommy. If you ever make it across the Airstream website and find the spec sheet for this vehicle, it may literally take you about an hour to read everything. So what you’ll find here in this article are just the main points of interest.
Now, several systems and features are there to make your trip a whole lot more comfortable. Systems like electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing should be standard no matter the motorcoach you purchase, so there’s really no need to mention them. What is important, however, is the tank capacity. That would be 21 gallons (79 liters) of fresh water, 16 gallons (60.5 liters) of gray water, and 9 gallons (34 liters) of black water. That should be enough to give you a few days of road tripping.
floorplan, while another three guests can be seated at the rear. Even though such a large amount of seating is offered, the Tommy can only sleep two guests in total. This is true for all floorplans.
Speaking of sleeping, the area designated for this is the folding bench found at the rear of the van. When you’re ready to pull over for the night, just unfold the rear seating, lay your bedspread, and crash out. If you have a hard time falling asleep, pull out a book or have a look at the world around you through any of the windows found throughout the space.
Okay, all these are great, but do they justify the price? Well, aside from the fact that you're getting a friggin Benz, every piece of furnishing, such as the ottomans and rear bedding, is electrically operated. Everything is set up for you at the touch of a button. Even the heated seats are standard for the driver and passenger. Wood cabinetry and suede tapestry are used throughout the vehicle, and let's not forget about the LED lighting, possible solar panels, and powered window shades. I think you’re starting to get an idea now why the price is that high.
Heck, if you’ve got nearly a quarter of a million dollars, go out and get yourself one of these mobile homes. The Airstream heritage and pedigree will take care of the rest.