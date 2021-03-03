Opel Zafira Life Gains Official Crosscamp Camper Variants

While most folks have been hanging out indoors and watching Netflix, Opel has been working on a solution to bring some freedom back into your life. For the past few months, the automaker has been working with the experts at Crosscamp to offer one of the most versatile campers around, the Crosscamp Lite. To top it all off, it cruises in as quite the affordable camper.
Opel likes to call the Zafira Life a “lounge on wheels,” so it was only a matter of time until things were taken to the next level. Starting at €44,499 ($53,666 at current exchange rates), this new mod on the existing MPV brings with it even more versatility. No longer is this vehicle suited just for traveling in a comfortable setting; now, it can sleep up to four guests, offering a wide range of features to extend whatever trip you have in mind.
A height of 1.99 m (6.5 ft) and length of 4.95 m (16.24 ft) define a vehicle that is in line with the usual dimensions found around city streets, so there's no need to worry about being restricted in terms of clearance. The ability to travel through cities and still fit in any parking lot, be it above or below ground, is one of the main aspects the two teams decided to focus on. In doing so, the Zafira packs a minimal of equipment meant to maximize space and possible applications.
Because of the vehicle’s ability to still be used within city limits, you’ll probably have the interior set up as either a five- or seven-seater most of the time. If and when you’ll want to pull over for the night, the seating can be converted into a bedding space that measures 140 x 199 cm (55 x 78.3 in), spanning the entire width of the interior.
Another feature that unlocks more sleeping space is the pop-up roof. Aside from the panoramic views this feature brings, two additional beds covering 120 x 200 cm (47 x 78.7 in) of total space allow for that total of four sleeping guests mentioned earlier. Imagine waking up to the sun stroking your face with warm, rising fingertips. Keeping things nice and cozy on cold nights is an auxiliary heater that can warm things up.
To top it all off, the two teams also offer the Crosscamp Flex option. It consists of a kitchenette, cupboards, cooker, and washbasin to extend the life of your trip by a couple of more days or so. That's an option to consider if you ask me, especially since it only adds €1,500 ($1,811) to the starting price; it's available from €45,999 (about $55,475).
Like most other campers available to you, the team at Crosscamp has some extra options to choose from. Privacy blinds, rear and side awnings, anti-slip mats, and even a bike rack will all cost you a bit more if you feel you need them.
Lately, it seems that quite a few manufacturers have picked up on the camper lifestyle scent. Be sure to keep an eye out for what other major manufacturers may put into play this and the following year.
