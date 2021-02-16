Winnebago Tries Its Hand at Expedition Vehicles With the New EKKO

One of these so-called above and beyond motorhomes could very well be the new EKKO from Winnebago. As we know, Winnebago was incorporated under state laws in 1958 and, since then, has become such a well-known name that if you were to ask your grandparents if they’ve ever heard of Winnebago, they might tell you they’ve owned one. Today, this team is still considered one of the go-to places for campers, trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes.
But what about the EKKO? I mean, why should I ever consider a motorhome, no matter who the manufacturer is if the starting price for it is $163,662? Yeah, this overgrown and beefed-up mobile home comes in with a price to match. So let’s have a look and see why Winnebago feels the EKKO is worth your children’s college tuition.
Like most other vehicles of this type and capabilities, one very important aspect to take into consideration is the chassis. Here, we find a Ford AWD Transit chassis with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 gas engine and 10-speed automatic Selectshift transmission with overdrive. To top it all off, a 5,000-lb (2,267-kg) trailer hitch is also found.
For this chassis, Winnebago has prepared two floorplans with slight variations in accessories and size. The main difference is the number of quests it can accommodate during a trip. The 22A can house up to four guests, while the 24C, only two (despite having a wheelbase that is 22 in/55.9 cm longer that the 22A).
prepped. Extensive all-season insulation is found in the roof, throughout the walls, and even in the floor. Water lines and tanks are inside the coach and above the floor, making sure nothing freezes over if out in the cold. Even exterior compartments are insulated to keep Jack Frost out. One of these compartments is a heated pass-through garage large enough for a couple of bikes, kayaks, and/or other outdoor gear.
Next up, this vehicle is off-grid ready. Three solar panels that capture up to 455W of energy are found, along with a second alternator dedicated to recharging batteries while driving, and standard lithium-ion batteries are also available. With a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater, 30-gallon (113-liter) gray water, and 21-gallon (79.5-liter) black water tank capacity, you’re set for a few days at least.
But it’s really the interior we all want to find out about. One of my favorite places in such a vehicle is the kitchen, so we can start here. A two-burner LP range with cover and stainless-steel sink are available, along with a single door fridge/freezer, microwave, and even a pantry with storage space for snacks and utensils. The countertop or workstation can also be adjusted or removed if needed. Plenty of dining area options are also available here.
sleeping area. Below the bedding, we find large storage options, and a wardrobe offers a place to hang your clothing. Reading lights, USB charging ports, and a room divider curtain complete the rest of the bedroom. That’s not to say that Winnebago doesn’t offer several extra options to tack on, always for the extra cash, however.
The bathroom facilities include your standard shower, toilet, washbasin, and even cabinets. But, depending on the floorplan you choose, the amenities of each restroom vary greatly. For example, the 22A includes a dry/wet bath with a pivoting wall, whereas the 24C does not.
Personally, I feel Winnebago is exploring what it takes to create an expedition adventure vehicle. After all, with a few more adjustments, and maybe a larger engine, the EKKO could be seen assisting in a Dakar or two, maybe. For now, it remains a motorhome that’s meant to give you a short but comfortable escape from the norm.
But what about the EKKO? I mean, why should I ever consider a motorhome, no matter who the manufacturer is if the starting price for it is $163,662? Yeah, this overgrown and beefed-up mobile home comes in with a price to match. So let’s have a look and see why Winnebago feels the EKKO is worth your children’s college tuition.
Like most other vehicles of this type and capabilities, one very important aspect to take into consideration is the chassis. Here, we find a Ford AWD Transit chassis with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 gas engine and 10-speed automatic Selectshift transmission with overdrive. To top it all off, a 5,000-lb (2,267-kg) trailer hitch is also found.
For this chassis, Winnebago has prepared two floorplans with slight variations in accessories and size. The main difference is the number of quests it can accommodate during a trip. The 22A can house up to four guests, while the 24C, only two (despite having a wheelbase that is 22 in/55.9 cm longer that the 22A).
prepped. Extensive all-season insulation is found in the roof, throughout the walls, and even in the floor. Water lines and tanks are inside the coach and above the floor, making sure nothing freezes over if out in the cold. Even exterior compartments are insulated to keep Jack Frost out. One of these compartments is a heated pass-through garage large enough for a couple of bikes, kayaks, and/or other outdoor gear.
Next up, this vehicle is off-grid ready. Three solar panels that capture up to 455W of energy are found, along with a second alternator dedicated to recharging batteries while driving, and standard lithium-ion batteries are also available. With a 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater, 30-gallon (113-liter) gray water, and 21-gallon (79.5-liter) black water tank capacity, you’re set for a few days at least.
But it’s really the interior we all want to find out about. One of my favorite places in such a vehicle is the kitchen, so we can start here. A two-burner LP range with cover and stainless-steel sink are available, along with a single door fridge/freezer, microwave, and even a pantry with storage space for snacks and utensils. The countertop or workstation can also be adjusted or removed if needed. Plenty of dining area options are also available here.
sleeping area. Below the bedding, we find large storage options, and a wardrobe offers a place to hang your clothing. Reading lights, USB charging ports, and a room divider curtain complete the rest of the bedroom. That’s not to say that Winnebago doesn’t offer several extra options to tack on, always for the extra cash, however.
The bathroom facilities include your standard shower, toilet, washbasin, and even cabinets. But, depending on the floorplan you choose, the amenities of each restroom vary greatly. For example, the 22A includes a dry/wet bath with a pivoting wall, whereas the 24C does not.
Personally, I feel Winnebago is exploring what it takes to create an expedition adventure vehicle. After all, with a few more adjustments, and maybe a larger engine, the EKKO could be seen assisting in a Dakar or two, maybe. For now, it remains a motorhome that’s meant to give you a short but comfortable escape from the norm.