Cricket Trailer Habitat From Taxa Outdoors Is a NASA Senior Designer’s Dream

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Cricket. Seriously, that’s its name. It is anything but insect-like, though. As you can see from the gallery, it’s a towable home. But before you get to know the Cricket, let's talk a little about Taxa Outdoors, the creators behind this versatile trailer.
It all started when founder Garrett Finney decided he’d had enough of the standard norms of societal life. One thing about the Taxa team and design ethic that needs to be known is that Finney brought with him years of experience building and designing habitats for NASA’s Habitability Design Center. Regarding what you're about to see, here’s a bit straight from the man himself: “After a decade of working on the International Space Station and consulting on lunar habitats for NASA, I designed Cricket, our first camper, and TAXA was born.”
Oh, and as you’ve just read, the Cricket was the first design from this team. Mind you, the one you see today may be a bit different in terms of size and amenities compared to the first of its kind, you’ll definitely get the idea.
size specifications to give you a feel for what you see are in order. The Cricket has an exterior length of 15 ft (4.5 m), interior width of 5 ft 3 in (1.6 m), and an open height of 6 ft 10 in (2,08 m), offering more than enough room to live quite comfortably out on the road. If you caught the "open" bit about the height, it’s there because the top can be lowered or raised depending on the sleeping arrangement and space you need. Overall, the entire vehicle comes in with a GVWR 2,700 lbs (1,224 kg), allowing for two adults and two children to have a rest. Time to find out what happens inside.
Water is supplied by a 15-gallon (56.8-liter) freshwater tank, while 16 gallons (60.5 liters) of gray water is allowed. Throw in an exterior hot and cold shower, a ton of 12V outlets including USB and accessory outlets, pre-wired solar input, Truma water heater, and an option for a 5,000 BTU window AC unit, and you should be just fine for the weekend, maybe even longer.
For a kitchen, don’t bet on getting some grand idea with islands, ovens, and all that. Instead, a two-burner stove and sink plus a space for a cooler are all that you’ll find. Also, at the front, where you’ll find the kitchenette, the plans show a storage tower and room for a portable toilet.
plentiful here, along with a rear hatch to give you a view as you lie in bed.
One important thing to note regarding the Cricket is its ability to take a beating. A powder-coated steel chassis and gravel guards, 15-inch all-terrain tires, non-slip nickel pattern flooring, and a laser-cut aluminum skeleton will keep you from ending up as food for the wildlife.
A few other features exist as well, but frankly, the Cricket seems to be pretty darn well equipped for everything an outdoor lover would want and need. Heck, with a $30,950 MSRP, it seems pretty legit to me. If you want to know a bit more about what your experience in a Cricket might end up feeling like, take a look at the video below and observe how your hand creeps towards your wallet.
