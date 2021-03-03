Parked 21 Years Ago, This One-Owner 1978 Datsun 280Z Is Remarkably Original

The long line of Nissan Z cars gave us the Datsun 280Z in 1975, a three-door coupe with a straight-six powerplant and a lot of corner-carving capability. Only 62,699 examples were assembled in the final year of production, and chassis HLS30431488 is one of those desirable cars.
Offered by RMC Miami with a little more than 34,000 miles (54,718 kilometers) on the clock, the 280Z is remarkably original because it’s a one-owner survivor. Parked in a garage since 1990, the car still wears a dealer badge on the right side of the rear deck and the correct magnesium wheels.
The sale includes various books, manuals, and the window sticker, which reads $9,067 or $38,035 adjusted for inflation. Listed at $49,000 by the vendor, the Japanese coupe doesn’t show any cracks in the dashboard.
The door jambs, door cards, headliner, factory radio, and every button is presented in tip-top condition. Every single gauge works as intended, along with the air conditioning, manual transmission, and free-breathing engine.
A time capsule by all accounts, the 280Z didn’t turn over following its 21-year-long slumber. RMC Miami had to install a new fuel pump, fuel injectors, clutch pump, and master cylinder in order to get it running again, and four brand-new tires have been mounted on the 14-inch wheels. Finished in bright yellow over a black interior, the vintage sports car also had its factory-supplied fuel tank dropped and professionally cleaned prior to the sale.
According to the seller, “the engine turns right on dead cold with ease. The clutch is soft and engages nicely, and the transmission shifts like butter with no effort glides into each gear.” As if that wasn’t good enough, lifting the trunk floor doesn’t reveal any repainting or corrosion in the sheet metal.
Given the vehicle’s mint condition, single ownership, and desirable options, there’s no denying this particular example of the breed will sell very fast.
