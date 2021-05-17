Corvette C8 Stingray Races New Porsche 911 Carrera S, Unlikely Beatdown Ensues

5 Mighty Nissan GT-Rs Now Have Trouble Drag Racing Audi's RS3 and the Old Fox Body

Now, we don’t actually know what Carrera version this 911 is. We know with absolute certainty that it is not a Turbo, nor is it a Targa (or any other type of Convertible). It’s also not the entry-level Carrera because that one only has 380 hp and wouldn't stand much of a chance against the considerably more powerful Corvette.That leaves us with just one guess. Well, two, actually. It’s either a Carrera S or a 4S, both of which fit the bill regarding what we just saw in this clip. If we were to lean one way or the other, we’d say that maybe this is the 4S variant, seeing as it beat the Corvette by 0.2 seconds, which requires optimal power transfer from the engine onto the road.In the end, the Vette covered the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 118.51 mph (190.72 kph), which to us seems a bit slow. The Porsche meanwhile pulled off an 11.4-second run at 117.74 mph (189.48 kph).As far as specs are concerned, the Corvette Stingray is powered by a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine, rated at 490 hp (497 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, although you can give it a 5 hp bump with the optional sports exhaust system. On paper, this is a sub-3 second car in terms of 0-60 times, but the launch would need to be perfect.Meanwhile, the Porsche uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six unit, with 444 hp (450 PS) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque. In Carrera S spec, it will hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, while the 4S model will do it in 3.4 seconds, with its eight-speed PDK automatic.With all-wheel drive and with that exceptional PDK gearbox, a new 911 Carrera 4S beating a 2020/21 Corvette Stingray over a quarter-mile, while unlikely, does sound plausible.